Every NASA Authorization
Congressional authorization legislation is required to “establish, continue, or modify federal programs” and is necessary for the legislative appropriation of funds from the U.S. treasury. NASA authorizations also can establish national policy, new programs, and state findings and “senses of Congress” to guide the implementation of the U.S. civil space program. And though authorizations can detail spending levels for various programs, they are distinct from appropriations, which must occur every year lest they result in an operational shutdown of agencies like NASA.
Given the political importance of NASA authorization legislation, The Planetary Society provides a list below of every authorization signed into law.
2022 - H.R.4346 (Public Law 117-167) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act of 2022
(Note, included as Sec. 10802 of the CHIPS and Science Act)
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Democratic President
- Introduced 07/01/2021; signed into law 08/09/2022
- Top-level amount authorized: None Provided
Human Spaceflight:
- Endorses the Artemis missions as a way to advance the 2017 Moon to Mars human exploration roadmap and land “the first woman and the next man on the Moon.” The Artemis missions should:
- Demonstrate or advance our capacity to land humans on Mars
- Utilize the SLS
- “Establish an outpost in orbit around the Moon”
- Directs NASA to develop infrastructure to allow for the use of the SLS
- Once the first Artemis lunar landing is completed, NASA should fly two SLS-Orion integrated missions per year to prepare for going to Mars.
- Directs NASA to create a space nuclear propulsion program for use on Mars missions in the 2020s and 30s which will:
- Perform research and development on nuclear electric and nuclear thermal propulsion technology in order to pick one by 2026
- Testing on ground and demonstrating nuclear propulsion in space, possibly by way of a Mars cargo mission in the late 2020s
Planetary Exploration:
- Endorses the Great Observatories telescopes, and directs NASA to use them to answer scientific questions, transform “our understanding of the universe,” and search for exoplanets in the habitable zone. Also endorses the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope (formerly the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope), and directs NASA to continue development.
- Endorses the Mars Sample Return mission
Search for Extraterrestrial Life:
- Reiterates the 2017 support for the search for life, and directs NASA to coordinate with their life sciences program, invest in “new instrumentation and sensor technology,” and support research on technosignatures.
Planetary Defense:
- Authorizes the Planetary Defense Coordination Office, which will:
- “Plan, develop, and implement a program to survey threats posed by near-Earth objects equal to or greater than 140 meters in diameter.”
- Track “potentially hazardous” objects, issue warnings about the danger their impact would pose, and figure out how to mitigate those impacts
- “Assist in coordinating government planning” for those impacts.
- Directs NASA to continue development of NEO Surveyor, with a launch in 2026 or earlier
- Directs NASA to publish an annual report including the Planetary Defense Coordination Office’s work, updates on NEO Surveyor, and updates about international planetary defense efforts
2017 - S.442 (Public Law 115-10) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017
Basic Information:
- Republican control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 02/17/2017, signed 03/21/2017
- Top-level amount authorized: $19,508,000,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Amends the long-term goal of human spaceflight and exploration detailed in 2010 to also include “the extension of human presence throughout the solar system,” and “human habitation on another celestial body and a thriving space economy.” It also amends the key objectives to include “human exploration of Mars and beyond.”
- Endorses SLS and Orion as the means by which to reach “the Moon, Mars, and beyond.” It reaffirms the 2010 plan for the SLS, and encourages tests of the integration of SLS and Orion.
- Reiterates the importance of landing humans on Mars, and directs NASA to draft a “human exploration roadmap” that would detail the steps NASA needs to take in order to achieve “human missions near or on the surface of Mars in the 2030s.” Directs NASA to draft a study to evaluate the potential of a 2033 human mission to Mars, including technical feasibility, a preliminary budget, and an overall assessment of the mission.
- Effectively ends the Asteroid Robotic Redirect Mission, and directs NASA to evaluate alternatives as they pertain to demonstrating “technologies and capabilities needed for a human mission to Mars.”
Planetary Exploration:
- Endorses robotic planetary exploration as a precursor to human exploration. Endorses the James Webb Space Telescope and the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope.
- Endorses the 2020 Mars rover mission, which provides for samples to be returned to Earth, as a way to gather information about Mars to better inform future human exploration of the planet. Also endorses the Europa mission as a way to leverage the SLS investment and pave the way for a deep-space mission. It supports a “scientific, robotic exploration mission to Europa.”
- Directs NASA to develop a strategy for the study and exploration of extrasolar planets.
Search for Extraterrestrial Life:
- Includes in its justification for the 2020 Mars rover mission the search for “whether life previously existed on that planet.” Also encourages further study of Europa because of its capacity to support life.
- Adds to title 51 of US Code section 20102 (from Section 102 of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Act of 1958, outlining the Congressional declaration of purpose for Aeronautics and Space activities) the following phrase: “The search for life’s origin, evolution, distribution, and future in the universe.”
- Directs NASA to develop an astrobiology strategy to guide future research and activities. It also encourages NASA to pursue public-private partnerships with regard to astrobiology.
Planetary Defense:
- Following up on the NEO defense directives in 2005, directs NASA to draft a report detailing options to “divert an object on a likely collision course with Earth,” including budget estimates and a plan to coordinate with other countries. Also directs NASA to expand NEO observation of objects less than 140 meters in diameter. Encourages NASA to seek out public-private partnerships in its NEO work.
2010 - S.3729 (Public Law 111-267) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act of 2010
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Democratic President
- Introduced 08/05/2010; signed 10/11/2010
- Authorized funding for 2011, 2012, and 2013. Top-level amount authorized: $19,000,000,000 in 2011, $19,450,000,000 in 2012, and $19,960,000,000 in 2013.
Human Spaceflight:
- Reaffirms the 2005 directive to maintain a capability for human spaceflight “in low-Earth orbit and beyond,” for national security and space exploration purposes. Foreign human space flight capabilities are only to be relied upon in instances where the United States does not have a particular capability.
- Sets a long-term goal, later amended in 2017, that NASA should aim to “expand permanent human presence beyond low-Earth orbit.”
- Also contends that NASA should develop low-Earth orbit infrastructure for commercial purposes, determine if and to what extent humans can live in space “with decreasing reliance on Earth,” and increase knowledge of the universe through human spaceflight.
- Directs NASA to develop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which must:
- Lift payloads between 70 and 100 tons in low-Earth orbit, with an upper Earth departure stage such that the total lift capability is at least 130 tons
- Incorporate a “multipurpose crew vehicle” (Orion)
- Build upon, and use resources from, the Space Shuttle, Orion, and Ares I projects
- Be operational by December 31st, 2016
- Also directs NASA to improve infrastructure that would support the SLS
- Directs NASA to develop a multi-purpose crew vehicle as an extension of Orion, which must:
- Integrate with the SLS
- “Serve as the primary crew vehicle for missions beyond low-Earth orbit,” and an alternative vehicle for ISS missions
- Affirms that “a balance is needed” between humans and robots in space exploration to service the “goals of extending human presence in space.”
- Directs NASA to invest in technologies and develop the capacity for missions beyond low-Earth orbit, including:
- “Technologies identified as necessary elements” of this capacity
- In-space refueling, storage, propulsion, and communication
- Spacesuit development
- Flagship missions
- Supports the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services program to “develop reliable means of launching cargo and supplies to the ISS,” and the Commercial Crew Development Program
- Completes retirement of the Space Shuttle and Ares programs
- Directs NASA to ensure that Space Shuttle missions could be restarted if Congress demands it. Space Shuttle capabilities must be preserved through fiscal year 2011 to service the ISS.
- The infrastructure and capabilities developed through the Space Shuttle and Ares I should transition to the SLS
- Space Shuttle orbiter vehicles are to be decommissioned
- Funds to carry out this section are in addition to the top-level authorization, not included within it.
Planetary Exploration:
- Continues production of a radioisotope thermoelectric generator to service deep-space exploration projects.
- Directs NASA to ensure that the Exploration Systems Mission Directorate and the Space Operations Mission Directorate collaborate with the Science Mission Directorate on robotic missions
Planetary Defense:
- Reaffirms 2005 directive to survey NEOs
- Directs the OSTP to implement a policy to notify Federal agencies and emergency response institutions if a NEO threatens public safety
- Directs the OSTP to improve the capacity to prepare for and mitigate the effects of space weather on technological systems
2008 - H.R.6063 (Public Law 110-422) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act of 2008
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 05/15/2008; signed 10/15/2008
- Top-level amount authorized: $20,210,000,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Expresses concern about the lack of a human spaceflight system to replace the space shuttle upon its retirement, and considers the impacts of an extension of the shuttle.
- Requests a report detailing the space shuttle transition, including how human capital and infrastructure wrapped up in the space shuttle projects might be retained and used elsewhere.
- Requests reports on the Constellation program cost and feasibility
Planetary Exploration:
- Affirms support for returning to the Moon and exploring “other destinations in the solar system,” including Mars exploration
- Supports a lunar outpost that is capable of being operated autonomously, “human-tended” only from time to time
- Affirms the “stepping stone” approach to exploration, later evolving into Artemis, that lunar missions would be undertaken in such a way that would prepare for missions to Mars and beyond.
- Supports research and development with regard to exploration, specifically:
- In-space propulsion
- Power systems
- Life support
- Avionics
- Directs NASA to leverage Constellation to “deliver a rich multimedia experience to the public,” allowing them to experience exploration missions.
- Reaffirms support for exploration of Mars and endorses the Outer Planets flagship mission to the Europa-Jupiter system or the Titan-Saturn system
- Restarts production of a radioisotope thermoelectric generator to service deep-space exploration projects.
Search for Extraterrestrial Life:
- Justifies Mars and outer planets exploration in part by advocating a search for life on those planets and their satellites.
Planetary Defense:
- Reaffirms the 2005 policy pertaining to surveying NEOs
- Requires the OSTP to develop a policy to alert federal agencies and emergency response institutions if a NEO threatens public safety
- Supports the use of the Arecibo observatory for NEO activities
2005 - S.1281 (Public Law 109-155) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act of 2005
Basic Information:
- Republican control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 06/21/2005, signed 12/30/2005
- Authorized funding for 2007 and 2008. Top-level amount authorized: $17,932,000,000 for 2007 and $18,686,000,000 in 2008.
Human Spaceflight:
- Begins the retirement of the Space Shuttle
- Requests a progress report on development of a Crew Exploration Vehicle and Crew Launch Vehicle
- Establishes the Constellation program to return humans to the Moon
- Prevents NASA from launching a payload on a foreign launch vehicle under most circumstances
- Establishes a commission to “investigate any incident that results in the loss of” a space shuttle, the ISS, any other US space vehicle, or a crew member or passenger of any US space vehicle.
Planetary Exploration:
- Directs NASA to establish a program to send humans back to the moon, and “develop a sustained human presence,” as a stepping stone to Mars. Requires NASA to develop lunar exploration technology. Directs NASA to ensure ISS completion.
- Requests a report on the Deep Space Network communications system to project the improvements the system needs over the next 20 years to meet NASA’s needs to support deep space human exploration.
- Encourages development of capabilities to support “secondary payload flight opportunities” for free fliers weighing less than 500 kilograms (1102 lbs).
Planetary Defense:
- Included the "George E. Brown Near-Earth Object Survey Act," which directs NASA to “detect, track, catalog, and characterize” NEOs 140 meters in diameter or larger
- Amends section 102 of the National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 to make this one of NASA’s core purposes
- Sets a goal of cataloging 90% of these objects by 2020
2000 - H.R.1654 (Public Law 106-391) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act of 2000
Basic Information:
- Republican control of House, Republican control of Senate, Democratic President
- Introduced 05/03/1999, signed 10/30/2000
- Authorized funding for 2000, 2001, and 2002. Top-level amount authorized: $13,600,800,000 in 2000, $14,184,400,000 in 2001, and 14,625,400,000 in 2002.
- 3-year authorization
Human Spaceflight:
- Commits to funding upgrades to the space shuttle, and requests a study on prioritization of those upgrades
- Endorses international cooperation where it reduces the cost of missions on US taxpayers and doesn’t interfere with private sector operations
- Prevents cooperation with China where that cooperation could increase their missile capacity
- Requires bimonthly reporting on Russian ISS activities to ensure they hold up their end of the bargain
- Establishes a Human Space Flight Innovative Technologies program
- Bans “obtrusive space advertising;” advertisements in space that can be seen without a telescope
Planetary Exploration:
- Endorses the Deep Space Network as a critical piece of exploration infrastructure
- Endorses and encourages the maintenance of the Hubble Space Telescope
- Prevents funds from being used to develop an inflatable Trans-Hab to service the ISS
Search for Extraterrestrial Life:
- Directs NASA to work with the National Academy of Sciences to review “international efforts to determine the extent of life in the universe,” and how NASA can improve their own efforts in this regard- an assessment of the Origins program
Planetary Defense:
- Authorizes $10 million for a NEO survey
1992 - H.R.6135 (Public Law 102-588) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, Fiscal Year 1993
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 10/05/1992, signed 11/04/1992
- Top-level amount authorized: $14,894,100,000.
Human Spaceflight:
- Encourages the implementation of a New Launch System, and requests a report on improving the efficiency of expendable launch vehicles
- Encourages cooperation with former Soviet states
- Requests a report that would inventory of “all launch support facilities owned by the United States Government,” and identify the extent to which those facilities could be used by private companies “without interfering with Federal activities.”
- Also allows NASA to let private companies use their facilities
- Amends the 1958 Act to allow NASA to keep secret information (trade secrets, privileged commercial/ financial information) obtained from a private company in a public-private partnership for five years.
Planetary Exploration:
- Authorizes funds for Magellan missions
- Repeals funding for the Cassini mission (Here is the GAO report detailing the reason for this)
Search for Extraterrestrial Life:
- Prevents any funds from being used on the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence. (Here is a good resource about what happened and why)
1991 - H.R.1988 (Public Law 102-195) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, Fiscal Year 1992
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 04/23/1991, signed 12/09/1991
- Authorized funding for 1992, 1993, and 1994. Top-level amount authorized: $15,196,500,000 in 1992, $15,601,000,000 in 1993, and 16,959,000,000 in 1994, though all detail is focused on FY 1992.
- 3-year authorization, with focus on FY 1992
Human Spaceflight:
- Authorizes expenditure on the space shuttle, the International Space Station Freedom, and other space infrastructure
- Denotes as essential the, “strengthening and expansion of the nation’s space transportation infrastructure.”
- Directs NASA to establish a research and development program to improve commercial Expendable Launch Vehicles
Planetary Exploration:
- Increases funding for the CRAF/Cassini mission
Planetary Defense:
- Reaffirms the ISS-Nuclear Weapons ban from 1985
1990 - S.2287 (Public Law 101-611) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, Fiscal Year 1991
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/09/1990, signed 11/16/1990
- Top-level amount authorized: $17,553,332,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Endorses “a robust fleet of space shuttle orbiters” and ELVs
- Promotes “a healthy balance” between human and robotic missions
- Endorses “commercial use of space,” and NASA use of private technologies, but prevents commercial payloads from being placed aboard the Space Shuttle
- Requests a report on the Advanced Solid Rocket Motor
- Reiterates the importance of the space shuttle for human flight, but allows for robotics as a secondary payload
- Requests a report on new propulsion systems that could be developed in the future.
- Directs NASA to purchase commercial launch services where available and cost-effective
- Establishes the National Space Council
Planetary Exploration:
- Funds the CRAF (Comet Rendezvous Asteroid Flyby)/Cassini mission for the first time
- Justifies Space Station funding in part for “staging capabilities for lunar and Mars missions”
- Endorses international planetary exploration, and directs NASA to develop strategies for such exploration.
Planetary Defense:
- Reaffirms the ISS-Nuclear Weapons ban from 1985
1988 - S.2209 (Public Law 100-685) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, Fiscal Year 1989
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/23/1988, signed 11/17/1988
- Top-level amount authorized: $11,220,400,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Authorizes Space Station funding through 1991
- Allows NASA to select and move forward with a bid to build an advanced solid rocket motor
- Advises NASA to work internationally to set docking standards
- Requests preliminary designs for a space launch system to come after the space shuttle
Planetary Exploration:
- Endorses ELVs for launching robotic payloads
- Endorses “a permanent presence in space leading ultimately to space settlement,” and requests a review of international efforts in this area, as well as identifying the technology integral to “long-range, high priority civil space missions.”
- NASA may request nuclear fuel from the Department of Energy for use on a particular deep space mission
- Requests a strategic plan for exploring other celestial bodies, including:
- Robotic exploration
- Wavelength observation of celestial bodies to increase our understanding of the universe
Planetary Defense:
- Reaffirms the ISS-Nuclear Weapons ban from 1985
1987 - H.R.2782 (Public Law 100-147) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, Fiscal Year 1988
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 06/25/1987, signed 10/30/1987
- Top-level amount authorized: $9,563,800,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Endorses ELVs, including as a way to launch a space station. Encourages NASA to enter into private contracts for ELV production. Endorses the space shuttle as a way to service the space station
- More than three-fold increase of space station r&d funding. Directs NASA to “undertake the construction” of the space station. The space station should:
- Support scientific and engineering experiments
- Service satellites and space vehicles
- Develop commercial products
- Be a base for “civilian and commercial space activities”
- Be a product of international cooperation, with portions constructed and used by private companies
- Endorses solicitation of bids for the Advanced Solid Rocket Motor
Planetary Exploration:
- Authorizes funding for the Mars Observer Spacecraft
Planetary Defense:
- Reaffirms the ISS-Nuclear Weapons ban from 1985
1985 - H.R.1714 (Public Law 99-170) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act of 1986
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/26/1985, signed 12/05/1985
- Top-level amount authorized: $7,676,000,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Authorizes the construction of four space shuttle orbiters
- Encourages diversity among those offered “flight opportunities”
- Develops a pricing policy for space shuttle use by private companies and foreign entities, setting that price at $74,000,000 per flight in 1982 dollars. NASA can waive that cost in the event of a public-private or international partnership
- Requests a report establishing an international space year
Planetary Defense:
- Reaffirms the ISS-Nuclear Weapons ban from 1985
1984 - H.R.5154 (Public Law 98-873) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1985
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/15/1984, signed 07/16/1984
- Top-level amount authorized: $7,555,400,000
Human Spaceflight:
- First-ever mention of, and authorization of funding for, the space station. Affirms that “the Nation is committed to a permanently manned space station”
- Amends the 1958 act to add to NASA’s purpose the maximization of commercial use of space
- Creates the National Commission on Space to strategize about the future of US space policy and objectives and enhance private investment in space
Planetary Exploration:
- Deep Space Network
- Provides funding for DSS-63 antenna in Madrid, Spain
Planetary Defense:
- No funds authorized for research and development of the ISS can be used to place a nuclear weapon or any other WMD on the ISS, or put it into orbit. “This civil space station may be used only for peaceful purposes.”
1983 - H.R.2065 (Public Law 98-52) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1984
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/11/1983, signed 07/15/1983
- Top-level amount authorized: $7,274,800,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Includes the operation of the Space Shuttle in the 1958 definition of “aeronautical and space activities”
Planetary Exploration:
- Deep Space Network
- Relocates STDN antenna in Spain
1982 - H.R.5890 (Public Law 97-324) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1983
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/18/1982, signed 10/15/1982
- Top-level amount authorized: $6,772,900,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Develops a pricing policy to charge the DoD when NASA puts their payloads into orbit.
1981 - S.1098 (Public Law 97-96) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1982
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 05/04/1981, signed 12/21/1981
- Top-level amount authorized: $6,171,300,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Affirms that the US has territorial jurisdiction over space vehicles on its registry while they are in flight.
Planetary Exploration:
- Deep Space Network
- Provides funding for the STDN antenna in Goldstone, California
- Relocates the DSS-44 antenna to Tidbinbilla, Australia (just outside Canberra)
1980 - S.2240 (Public Law 96-316) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1981
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Republican control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 01/30/1980, signed 07/30/1980
- Top-level amount authorized: $5,587,904,000
Planetary Exploration:
- Deep Space Network
- Provides funding for the DSS-14 antenna in Goldstone, California to replace the azimuth radial bearing
- Provides funding for the DSS-44 antenna in Canberra, Australia
1979 - H.R.1786 (Public Law 96-48) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1980
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Democratic President
- Introduced 02/01/1979, signed 08/08/1979
- Top-level amount authorized: $4,961,000,000
Human Spaceflight:
- Authorizes expenditure on research and development for the Space Shuttle and other space vehicles
1978 - H.R.11401 (Public Law 95-973) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Democratic President
- Introduced 03/08/1978, signed 09/30/1978
- Top-level amount authorized: $4,401,600,000
1977 - H.R.4088 (Public Law 95-448) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Democratic President
- Introduced 02/24/1977, signed 07/30/1977
- Top-level amount authorized: $4,049,159,000
1976 - H.R.12453 (Public Law 94-897) - An Act to authorize appropriations to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development, construction of facilities, and research and program management, and for other purposes
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/11/1976, signed 06/04/1976
- Top-level amount authorized: $3,695,180,000
1975 - H.R.4700 (Public Law 94-39) - An Act to authorize appropriations to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development, construction of facilities, and research and program management, and for other purposes
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/12/1975, signed 06/19/1975
- Top-level amount authorized: $3,562,310,000
1974 - H.R.13998 (Public Law 93-316) - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 04/04/1974, signed 06/22/1974
- Top-level amount authorized: $3,226,779,000
1973 - H.R.7528 (Public Law 93-74) - An Act to authorize appropriations to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development, construction of facilities, and research and program management, and for other purposes
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 05/03/1973, signed 07/23/1973
- Top-level amount authorized: $3,064,500,000
1972 - H.R.7109 (Public Law 92-68) - An Act to authorize appropriations to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development, construction of facilities, and research and program management, and for other purposes
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/31/1971, signed 08/06/1971
- Top-level amount authorized: $3,354,680,000
1971 - H.R.14070 (Public Law 92-304) - An Act to authorize appropriations to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development, construction of facilities, and research and program management, and for other purposes
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/23/1972, signed 05/19/1972
- Top-level amount authorized: $3,444,110,000
1970 - H.R.16516 (Public Law 91-303) - An Act to authorize appropriations to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for research and development, construction of facilities, and research and program management, and for other purposes
Basic Information:
- Democratic control of House, Democratic control of Senate, Republican President
- Introduced 03/17/1970, signed 07/02/1970
- Top-level amount authorized: $3,410,878,000
1969 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1970
1968 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1969
1967 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1968
1966 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1967
1965 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1966
1964 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1965
1963 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1964
1962 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1963
1961 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1962
1960 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1961
1959 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1960
1958 - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act, 1959
