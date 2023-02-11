Every NASA Authorization

Congressional authorization legislation is required to “establish, continue, or modify federal programs” and is necessary for the legislative appropriation of funds from the U.S. treasury. NASA authorizations also can establish national policy, new programs, and state findings and “senses of Congress” to guide the implementation of the U.S. civil space program. And though authorizations can detail spending levels for various programs, they are distinct from appropriations, which must occur every year lest they result in an operational shutdown of agencies like NASA.

Given the political importance of NASA authorization legislation, The Planetary Society provides a list below of every authorization signed into law.

For questions, corrections, or other inquiries contact [email protected].