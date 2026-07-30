The Cost of a PROMISE

In a surprise announcement, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman shared that the agency may send an engineering duplicate of the Perseverance Mars rover to the Moon.

“We've got this hardware that the taxpayers invested a lot in,” said Isaacman. “So the question was posed, what if we sent it to the Moon?”

NASA did not clarify which scientific priorities this project would address or how it would be funded given the 46% cuts currently proposed to the agency’s Science Mission Directorate.

The concept, called PROMISE, was presented as a sensible attempt to repurpose existing hardware for lunar exploration that would save both time and money. It’s a worthy experiment, but the outcome is far from certain. Qualifying a 5-year-old engineering backup for the rigors of spaceflight will take time and money (particularly if some parts need to be added or replaced), and the safety review process required for a nuclear-powered spacecraft usually takes many years. If NASA decides to pursue this project, PROMISE is likely to cost somewhere between $700 million and $1.3 billion and launch sometime in the early 2030s.

To reach this conclusion, I analyzed historical spending on prior missions, NASA procedural requirements, and detailed cost estimates for nuclear-powered lunar rovers done for the decadal survey. This is, emphatically, not a replacement for a detailed engineering cost assessment. That effort is currently underway at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Instead, this estimate attempts to outline a reasonable cost range based on known requirements: launch costs, spacecraft processing and assembly, mission operations, nuclear power compliance, and science payload development. These quickly add up to hundreds of millions before any hardware upgrades are considered.

Regardless if one agrees with every decision below, it’s clear that this mission is far from a “freebie”, and will consume significant resources that could otherwise be allocated toward higher-priority scientific exploration.