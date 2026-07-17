The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launch: What to expect

When will the mission launch?

Roman is scheduled to launch on Aug. 30, 2026, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It will lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, then make its way to a region of space called Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, about 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) away. There, the gravitational pull from the Sun and Earth balance in a way that will allow the spacecraft to stay in a stable, efficient orbit. The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope is also located around Lagrange Point 2, though the two observatories are expected to fly very different orbits.

After roughly 90 days of commissioning, the telescope will begin science operations at the beginning of 2027. Its primary mission is slated to last five years. If all goes well, though, Roman could continue operating for more than twice as long.

What sort of cool photos should we expect to see?

Think of the images that Hubble introduced to the world — upgraded. At certain optical and infrared wavelengths, Roman will be able to take images just as sharp as Hubble’s but capture 100 times more of the sky in a single shot. This means that, combined with other upgrades, Roman will be able to survey the sky about 100 to 1,500 times faster than Hubble could. JWST, on the other hand, is more sensitive than Roman will be but has a view of the sky about as narrow as Hubble’s. With Roman, we can expect breathtaking, broader views that capture rare objects and events in the Cosmos.