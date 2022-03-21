Where are the moons that orbit exoplanets?

Star Wars’ Endor. Stargate’s Netu. Star Trek’s Andoria. These sci-fi worlds aren't really planets — they’re actually moons.

We’ve been bridging the gap between science fiction and reality for a while now, finding a multitude of planets around other stars. According to NASA, astronomers have — as of February 2022 — discovered almost 5,000 exoplanets, ranging from Earth-sized rocky bodies to giant gas behemoths more than 10 times the size of Jupiter. Spectacularly, some of these exoplanets are nothing like the planets we see in our own solar system, showing us how diverse and incredible the planets of the cosmos are.

But, what about the moons?

Astronomers are searching for exomoons, or moons orbiting exoplanets. Although this idea has been around for a while, astronomers have only recently started having success in finding these elusive worlds.

Let’s explore the motivations behind this search, how astronomers find exomoons, and what they’ve discovered so far:

The case for exomoons

We have many moons in our solar system — Earth’s Moon, Mars’s captured asteroid buddies Phobos and Deimos, and Jupiter’s horde of moons, among others. There’s no reason to expect that exoplanets wouldn’t have moons of their own.

In fact, scientists began thinking about how to find exomoons all the way back in 2007, only about a decade after the first exoplanet was discovered in the mid-1990s. Even with the current tools at our disposal, exomoons are hard to spot, but they’re well worth the search. Moons are more than just small versions of planets — they can tell us about a solar system’s past and a planet’s present.

As we’ve seen with the subsurface oceans of Europa and Enceladus in our own solar system, moons might even be really interesting places to think about and someday find alien life. Plus, with the newest and best telescopes, like TESS and the recently launched JWST, our chances of finding exomoons are getting better and better.

