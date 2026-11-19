Starship’s triumph and Vulcan’s failure
A tale of two rockets
Written by
Casey Dreier
Chief of Space Policy, The Planetary Society
November 19, 2026
On Nov. 14, after reaching orbit and deploying a batch of Starlink satellites, SpaceX’s Starship did something no fully reusable second stage had done before: It came home. Amid a din of sonic booms, Starship returned to its launch site and was caught by the “chopsticks” arms of the very tower that helped launch it.
The following day, a more conventional rocket, Vulcan, attempted to launch a payload of 40 Amazon Leo communications satellites. Vulcan is the new rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA). It is a single-use medium-to-heavy-lift vehicle; its primary customer is the U.S. national security market. It was making a return-to-flight effort after a partial failure last year. It failed.
The contrast could not be more stark: The world’s largest, most audacious rocket hit a historic milestone while a more conservative approach failed to reach orbit.
SpaceX’s ongoing achievements further underscore its dominance over the U.S. launch industry, now so lopsided that both government and commercial space companies are functionally dependent on a single company to place their assets into space.
But what happens if SpaceX no longer wants to prioritize launch services to its competitors? The lucre of space-based AI data centers and the company’s Starlink satellite business are so great that the CEO, Elon Musk, has stated the company will be winding down its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets once Starship is flying reliably. Already, SpaceX has reportedly stopped accepting orders for future rideshare missions and stopped booking new commercial launches on Falcon. SpaceX appears to be more interested in using Starship to deploy space-based AI data centers as rapidly as possible rather than allocate its capacity to other customers.
As a consequence, many in the space industry and in federal agencies with space-based assets are growing ever more anxious about the availability of launch vehicles in the coming years. As Vulcan’s recent failure demonstrates, there are no immediate alternatives to the Falcon 9. There are a handful of potential replacements: Rocket Lab’s Neutron, ULA’s Vulcan, Blue Origin’s New Glenn, and Relativity Space’s Terran R are all under development. But all are facing delays. In addition to Vulcan’s failed flight, New Glenn suffered a pad explosion that temporarily derailed its launch capacity, Neutron has been delayed to 2027, and Terran R has shared no public timeframe for first launch. None of these will immediately replicate the reliability and launch cadence of the Falcon 9.
This has major consequences for NASA’s space science missions. Since 2020, seven out of every 10 NASA launches have been on SpaceX rockets. And eight upcoming science missions, including Dragonfly, NEO Surveyor, and the Rosalind Franklin Rover, will launch on SpaceX rockets.
Starship, while capable of sending large payloads into space, currently has no means to deploy them once there. Its “Pez dispenser”-like deployment system is custom-designed for Starlink satellites, and incompatible with most military and NASA payloads. The company could feasibly make a disposable upper stage with a more standard payload fairing, but there are no indications this is a priority. And even then, some spacecraft going beyond the Moon would need a dedicated kick stage beyond what Starship could provide.
At the moment, it appears that SpaceX will preserve some Falcon capacity for U.S. government needs, but exactly how much, and for how long, isn’t clear. It will be winding down the Dragon crew capsule, forcing NASA to rely on Boeing’s troubled Starliner for rides to low Earth orbit after 2030. The Space Launch System and Orion, once considered to be facing an inevitable cancellation in the wake of Starship, are now being put forward by the NASA Administrator as the agency’s primary long-term access to the Moon.
At its core, the current conundrum is a function of SpaceX acting like a commercial company rather than a national asset. As Musk stated, it doesn’t make sense to retain limited engineering resources on older rockets such as Falcon when Starship is the company’s top priority. But this attitude is rare for the space industry, where reliability and conservatism have dominated for decades.
SpaceX’s self-interested financial decision highlights the novel risks NASA and the nation have accepted with their move toward commercial-led launch: A private company does not have to provide launch services to outside customers, or even to the government. NASA’s goal of nurturing a commercial launch industry, where the space agency was just one of many customers, in effect worked too well: NASA is no longer a big enough customer for SpaceX.
SpaceX remains the outlier in the launch industry. No other company has come close to competing on reliability or availability, nor, as recent events demonstrate, will do so anytime soon. The conservative approach does not appear to be a guaranteed path to stability, and NASA and other customers will have to hope that the aggregate capability of the launch industry can provide enough options in the near future to replace the capability SpaceX is now deploying inward for its own purposes.
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