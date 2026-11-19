The following day, a more conventional rocket, Vulcan, attempted to launch a payload of 40 Amazon Leo communications satellites. Vulcan is the new rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA). It is a single-use medium-to-heavy-lift vehicle; its primary customer is the U.S. national security market. It was making a return-to-flight effort after a partial failure last year. It failed.

The contrast could not be more stark: The world’s largest, most audacious rocket hit a historic milestone while a more conservative approach failed to reach orbit.

SpaceX’s ongoing achievements further underscore its dominance over the U.S. launch industry, now so lopsided that both government and commercial space companies are functionally dependent on a single company to place their assets into space.

But what happens if SpaceX no longer wants to prioritize launch services to its competitors? The lucre of space-based AI data centers and the company’s Starlink satellite business are so great that the CEO, Elon Musk, has stated the company will be winding down its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets once Starship is flying reliably. Already, SpaceX has reportedly stopped accepting orders for future rideshare missions and stopped booking new commercial launches on Falcon. SpaceX appears to be more interested in using Starship to deploy space-based AI data centers as rapidly as possible rather than allocate its capacity to other customers.

As a consequence, many in the space industry and in federal agencies with space-based assets are growing ever more anxious about the availability of launch vehicles in the coming years. As Vulcan’s recent failure demonstrates, there are no immediate alternatives to the Falcon 9. There are a handful of potential replacements: Rocket Lab’s Neutron, ULA’s Vulcan, Blue Origin’s New Glenn, and Relativity Space’s Terran R are all under development. But all are facing delays. In addition to Vulcan’s failed flight, New Glenn suffered a pad explosion that temporarily derailed its launch capacity, Neutron has been delayed to 2027, and Terran R has shared no public timeframe for first launch. None of these will immediately replicate the reliability and launch cadence of the Falcon 9.

This has major consequences for NASA’s space science missions. Since 2020, seven out of every 10 NASA launches have been on SpaceX rockets. And eight upcoming science missions, including Dragonfly, NEO Surveyor, and the Rosalind Franklin Rover, will launch on SpaceX rockets.