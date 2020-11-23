2020 Impact Report

2020 has been a year like no other in recent history. The events of 2020 have pushed us to face the vulnerabilities of our health, economies, cultures, and interpersonal relationships. For many, 2020 has also pushed us to unlock fresh perspectives and renewed determination to contribute to a positive future.

In these times, space science and exploration—and the benefits they provide to humankind—are even more vital. For The Planetary Society, we’ve witnessed an outpouring of support from our members, an increased interest in information about space, and extraordinary staff dedication to our mission to empower the space explorer in all of us.

Together with our 50,000 members, we’re working towards a better future together. Here are some shared highlights from 2020.