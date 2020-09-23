Congressional Resolution Recognizes 40 Years of The Planetary Society

“Few things can capture the human imagination quite like space exploration. And thanks to their decades of outreach and advocacy, The Planetary Society has put outer space in reach for so many people. I am privileged to represent some of the greatest minds in science who have taken us to Mars and beyond. But these accomplishments would not have been possible without the amazing people at The Planetary Society who have helped Americans and people around the world understand the importance of space and space exploration. That includes the Federal government.

As a Member of Congress, I have counted on the Planetary Society’s voice on Capitol Hill to advocate for the funding and resources that are necessary to advance this work. But they’re not only helping us to understand the accomplishments of today. Through education, The Planetary Society is helping to inspire the next generation of leaders who will take us even further. We are so fortunate to have an organization like The Planetary Society working to encourage science and exploration and I congratulate them on an incredible 40 years of success.”