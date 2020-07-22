When SuperCam blasts a rock, the resulting popping sound will give scientists clues about the rock’s composition. But it will also be able to record sounds from the rover doing its job, said Greg Delory, the CEO and co-founder of space hardware company Heliospace. Delory is an advisor for the SuperCam microphone team, and helped design The Planetary Society’s original Mars microphone.

“Hearing how the mast swivels, the wheels turn, or hearing how other instruments sound can also be an important engineering diagnostic tool,” he said.

Perhaps the most anticipated feature of the microphone is that it will also record the sounds of Mars itself. Will we hear the howling of the Martian wind? Do Martian storms produce thunder like on Earth?

The first Mars microphone

The idea for a Mars microphone came from planetary scientist Janet Luhmann of the University of California, Berkeley in the mid-1990s.

“I had been involved in Mars science and Mars mission planning for some years, and I became curious why no one had considered sound as a part of the spectrum of perception that we seek to achieve with robots,” she said.

Luhmann and a few fellow scientists at UC Berkeley's Space Science Lab started poking around with the idea, using off-the-shelf parts like hearing aid mics, and tested the concept in Mars-like conditions at the Mars Wind Tunnel at NASA’s Ames Research Center. The results were promising, and the Berkeley scientists began thinking that NASA might be willing to fly the microphone to Mars as a ride-along instrument.

Luhmann approached The Planetary Society about sponsoring the Mars microphone. Society co-founders Bruce Murray, Carl Sagan, and Lou Friedman were intrigued, recognizing the public interest value of such an instrument. But when they presented the concept to the science advisory committee for NASA’s Mars Polar Lander mission, which would launch in early 1999, the idea of a microphone was dismissed outright. There wasn’t any scientific value, the committee said.

“It was very reminiscent of the very early days of planetary missions,” recalled Friedman. “Cameras weren’t included on the first Pioneer and Mariner spacecraft because the science wisdom of the time was that imaging was just a stunt; it wasn’t good science. It’s hard to imagine that now, but the advisory committee back then thought that hearing sounds on Mars was just a stunt, too.”