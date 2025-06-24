Updates from our asteroid-hunting Shoemaker NEO Grant winners

Marian Urbanik, Slovakia, Kysuce Observatory

"Throughout 2024, I have been actively involved in the observation and follow-up astrometry of small Solar System bodies. Many follow-up measurements were conducted shortly after discovery to extend short observational arcs and avoid object loss. The 2024 and 2025 campaign was highly productive, with over two thousand observations and a significant number of contributions to the tracking of newly discovered Solar System bodies. I remain committed to supporting international collaboration in planetary science through timely, accurate astrometric data and the ongoing development of observational capacity at Kysuce Observatory."

Massimo Calabresi, Italy, Virginio Cesarini Observatory

"The Virginio Cesarini Observatory in Frasso Sabino (Rieti-Italy) managed by the Roman Amateur Astronomers Association (ARA), winner of the Shoemaker Neo Grant in 2021, has fully resumed its observation activities in the field of the NEOs, comets, asteroids astrometric observations, variable stars photometry and exoplanets transits after the renovation works completed in summer 2024. In particular, in the last few months we have discovered the cometary activity of 4 asteroids. For comets P/2015 CD60 and C/2024 PN7 we were the first to discover the cometary activity and for the others we are co-discoverers. The observation of cometary activity on asteroids and NEOs is not accidental but the result of a research program we have developed. In parallel our activity to realize the remote control of the telescope goes on."

Russ Durkee, USA, Texas operated from Minnesota, Shed of Science Observatory

"My observing program at the Shed of Science has continued as I work with Petr Pravec's Binary Asteroid Survey project. We have continued to work on new and previously known binaries. I am using the excellent camera from my previous Shoemaker grant. Some notable projects this year include observations of the Jupiter Trojan binary 617 Patroclus-Menoetius in support of NASA's Lucy fly-by mission in 2033. I have also been mentoring a high school student who created software to simulate binary asteroid systems so that a simulated systems light curve can be compared to actual light curve observations."