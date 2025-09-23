Where do 3I/ATLAS and other interstellar visitors come from?

This flotsam spreads out into streams as it travels through the Milky Way. There are millions of streams like this in our galaxy, all tangled up in each other like ribbons.

That makes it much harder to tell where any single interstellar visitor originally came from. Scientists’ best guess about ‘Oumuamua, for example, is that it likely came from one of the millions of stars within roughly 3,000 light-years of Earth.

There is an exception to this rule, though. Once we’ve discovered hundreds of interstellar visitors, we’ll likely start to see “siblings”: two visitors that originated from the same star. That could allow us to pinpoint exactly where both came from.

The first three of many?

With only three interstellar interlopers discovered to date, finding hundreds might sound like a stretch — but it could actually happen in the very near future.

The trick isn’t waiting for more interstellar visitors, but getting better at spotting those that are already here. Astronomers estimate that there are around 60 interstellar objects passing within Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun at any given time, plus an additional eight or so that are actually here to stay. Some of the more peculiar asteroids and comets we’ve discovered could actually be debris from other stars, hiding in plain sight.