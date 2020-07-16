Our Submissions to the Planetary Science Decadal Survey

The next planetary science decadal survey is in full swing. The "decadal," as it is colloquially known, is a multi-year process by the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine to produce a consensus document on the most important planetary science goals and missions for the decade 2023 - 2032.

As part of that process, the decadal committee requested papers to highlight scientific opportunities, state priorities, and comment on the state of the profession itself. On July 15th, The Planetary Society submitted 2 papers to the decadal committee: one on the value of the search for life and the other on the relevance of planetary defense.

You can read both papers as they were submitted: