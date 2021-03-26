When Phobos hits your eye like a big pizza pie...

A new study says that much of Mars’ ancient water is still locked in its rocks. Space missions to Mars have taught us the planet once had abundant water and was habitable for at least some periods. Then Mars lost its magnetic field and the Sun stripped away its atmosphere. Some of the planet’s water evaporated into space, but the new research concludes at least 30% is still locked in its rocks or otherwise hiding beneath the surface. Planetary Society board president Bethany Ehlmann is a study co-author. Pictured: A global view of Mars composed of about 100 images from NASA’s Viking orbiter. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/USGS.

China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft has arrived at a new parking spot between the Earth and Sun. The location, known as L1, is a balance point between Earth and the Sun’s gravity where spacecraft can remain stable for long periods of time. Chang'e-5 successfully returned samples from the Moon to Earth in 2020. At L1 the spacecraft will conduct technology tests to help engineers plan future missions there.

The White House has nominated former Florida congressional representatives Bill Nelson to be NASA’s next administrator. Nelson, who flew on the Space Shuttle in 1986, chaired key space subcommittees during his terms in both the House and Senate. He was a key author of NASA’s 2010 authorization bill that created the Space Launch System.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter is almost ready to fly. The technology demonstration flew to Mars aboard Perseverance, which landed on 18 February. Perseverance will deploy the helicopter over a series of multiple days, after which the helicopter will attempt its first test flight as early as 8 April.