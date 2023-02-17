Weaving together a picture of the Cosmos

Are we alone? You can help find out. Volunteers are now helping comb through radio data from other star systems to look for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence. This new project, supported in part by a Planetary Society STEP grant and led by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles, looks for signs of radio signals of intelligent extraterrestrial origin. Volunteers help sort signals into categories of known radio interference, and this helps train a machine-learning system to rule out human-generated signals in future searches. Listen to an interview with the project’s leaders on this week’s Planetary Radio, and sign up today to make your mark on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Image credit: UCLA.

Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye has been honored for his support of space. The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics awarded Nye a public service award this year to celebrate the impact of the support for space that he has shown throughout his long career in popular media.

Political polarization has impacted how Congress approves NASA funding. The rate of congressional NASA authorizations, which approve new programs and funding levels for the space agency, has fundamentally changed in the past 30 years. A new paper from Alex Eastman and Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier explains how and why the rate of legislation has changed, and what this means for space exploration.