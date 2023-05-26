Way out there

Scientists have discovered a polar cyclone on Uranus. Radio waves coming from the distant ice giant showed a swirling vortex at its north pole, seen here as a light-colored dot to the right of center in each image of the planet. The three images were collected in 2015, 2021, and 2022 by the radio antenna dishes of the Very Large Array in New Mexico. This tells scientists that Uranus, like all other planets with substantial atmospheres in our Solar System, has cyclones at each of its poles. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/VLA.

NASA has chosen Blue Origin as the second lunar lander provider for the Artemis program. The company’s Blue Moon lander will need to be able to dock with the Lunar Gateway station and deliver crew members to and from the lunar surface. Blue Origin will test its lander in an uncrewed mission to the lunar surface, and then will have the opportunity to carry astronauts on the Artemis V mission, currently planned for 2029. SpaceX, which is providing the other lunar lander, is contracted to carry astronauts on its Starship lander in the Artemis III and IV missions.