Five asteroid deflection techniques to save the Earth

Ion beam shepherd



What if you could push an asteroid with your spacecraft’s thruster? That’s the concept behind the ion beam shepard, which relies on an ion engine’s exhaust to impart force on an asteroid.

Space missions have been using ion propulsion for decades, from Deep Space 1 to Dawn to DART. An ion engine electrically charges a fuel like Xenon, creating ions that are accelerated out of the spacecraft at very high speeds. Ion engines are not as high-thrust as conventional spacecraft engines, but they can operate continuously over long periods of time, eventually pushing a spacecraft to higher velocities.

What if a spacecraft aims its ion engine at an asteroid? The accelerated ions would hit the asteroid, giving it a gentle push. It might take months or years for this method to nudge an asteroid off course from Earth, so plenty of warning time would be required. The spacecraft would also need a secondary propulsion system to fire in the opposite direction, since the ion engine would also push the spacecraft away from the asteroid.

One paper studying the concept says that the ion beam shepherd technique is more efficient than a gravity tractor for asteroids under 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) wide.



Nuclear blast



What if our efforts to deflect an Earth-bound asteroid failed, or we didn’t see an asteroid coming until it was too late? A last-resort option could be a nuclear blast. This technique would fire a nuke-laden spacecraft at an asteroid in an attempt to deflect it away from Earth.

In addition to the dangers inherent to launching a nuclear weapon into space, the asteroid could shatter into multiple large pieces, turning one devastating asteroid impact into multiple devastating impacts. Nevertheless, it could be our best option in a planetary emergency. A recent study shows that a nuke detonated next to an asteroid 100 meters (328 feet) wide, at least two months before impact, could blast 99.9% of the asteroid’s mass out of Earth’s way.



Supporting deflection techniques



The best way to support any asteroid deflection technique is to find asteroids long before they find us. NASA’s upcoming NEO Surveyor mission will help in this regard, pinpointing 90% of near-Earth objects with diameters of at least 140 meters (460 feet) within 10 years.

We often need to observe newly discovered NEOs multiple times to determine their orbits. The Planetary Society supports this and other planetary defense efforts through our Shoemaker NEO grant program. Our grant winners are part of a worldwide group of astronomers who find, track, and characterize asteroids to help protect our planet.

Additionally, the European Space Agency’s Hera mission will launch in 2024 to visit asteroid Dimorphos and survey the aftermath of the DART impact. Continued research, technology development, and space missions will help protect us from the Solar System’s smallest denizens.

