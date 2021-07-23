The Icy Intrigue of Enceladus

China’s Zhurong rover visited its own parachute on Mars. It’s all a little meta: in its journey around Utopia Planitia, the rover snapped this pic of its parachute and backshell, both of which helped it touch down safely on the Red Planet back in May. Zhurong was about 30 meters (98 feet) away from the objects. Image credit: CNSA/PEC.

On Tuesday, July 20, Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle completed its first fully crewed flight. Passengers on the suborbital mission included Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, his brother, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and physics student Oliver Daemon. The crew experienced a few minutes of weightlessness above the Kármán line — the area many international entities recognize as the boundary of space — before returning back to Earth. For more information on New Shepard and Blue Origin’s space tourism ambitions check out our guide.

After a nail-biting month, Hubble is finally back up and running. The telescope’s team had been trying to fix an error in Hubble’s payload computer since June 13. The malfunction was pretty serious — whatever happened was causing the telescope’s science instruments to stop functioning, putting Hubble’s future in jeopardy. Thankfully, NASA staffers fixed the problem and observations restarted on June 17. We look forward to many more space views from the hard-working Hubble ‘scope.