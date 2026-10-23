The Downlink • Oct 23, 2026
Sudden changes and slow burns
Space Snapshot
The Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft launched this week on a mission to bring back the first-ever samples from Phobos, a moon of Mars. MMX carries a dustbuster-like instrument to collect pieces of Phobos that is based on PlanetVac, a Honeybee Robotics technology that members of The Planetary Society helped develop. MMX, which is led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, is slated to arrive at Mars in August 2027 and bring back samples to Earth in 2031. Image credit: JAXA.
Fact Worth Sharing
Members and supporters of The Planetary Society supported two crucial tests of PlanetVac that helped prove the technology could one day merit flying on a space mission. Now, PlanetVac has landed on the Moon and is on its way to the Mars system.
Mission Briefings
The Lucy mission has reached its five-year mark. NASA’s spacecraft to explore 11 asteroids in 12 years launched almost exactly five years ago, on Oct. 16, 2021. Since then, Lucy has flown by the asteroids Dinkinesh and Donaldjohanson. Its next visits will be to the Jupiter Trojan Eurybates and its satellite Queta in August 2027. Pictured: An artist’s impression of Lucy at an asteroid target. Image credit: NASA.
This year, NASA is skipping one of its biggest programs for funding space science research. The agency said it will not solicit 2026 proposals for its Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Sciences (ROSES) program. ROSES is a major channel through which NASA awards money to scientists at universities and research institutes across the U.S. Typically, ROSES funds hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of research projects. NASA said it will release a 2027 batch of funding opportunities by January.
Scientists have recommended new landing sites for crewed Moon missions. A new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says that NASA should prioritize landing astronauts at four sites near the Moon's equator: an impact basin, a crater, a volcanic plateau, and the region where Apollo 15 landed. These sites could complement the scientific questions Artemis is expected to answer by exploring the lunar south pole.
NASA is overhauling the way it competes and selects science missions. The agency announced an overhaul of how NASA asks for and decides between ideas for science missions, with the goal of speeding up mission selection and formulation. NASA leadership will explain the changes and take questions from the science community at a virtual NASA Science Town Hall, the first in two years, on Monday, Oct. 26, at 11:00 a.m. PDT.
From The Planetary Society
What will the U.S. election mean for space science? Our new election guide breaks down what’s at stake for NASA and scientific research in the United States as the midterms approach. With newly elected representatives expected to make up roughly one-fifth of Congress, they will need to learn quickly how NASA works and why stable funding matters, and The Planetary Society will be in Washington, D.C., to make that happen. Image credit: Andy Withers.
Meet our latest STEP Grant winners. Join Sarah Al-Ahmed on this week’s Planetary Radio as she speaks with astronomers at Lowell Observatory, the German Center for Astrophysics, and Light Bridges about their science and technology projects that The Planetary Society is helping fund. This year, all three winning projects focus on small bodies in our Solar System, like asteroids and trans-Neptunian objects.
Job alert! Want to help connect space enthusiasts with the mission they love? We’re looking for a detail-oriented, people-focused Membership Assistant to support our members by answering their questions, shipping premiums, and helping deliver an outstanding member experience. Details and application here.
Get sucked into a book on black holes. Join the next edition of The Planetary Society’s book club on Nov. 2 for a livestream with Marcus Chown, science writer, about his book “A Crack in Everything.” The event will be in our online member community. Not yet a member? Join today.
What's Up
This week, look for Saturn in the early evening east, while very bright Jupiter rises in the middle of the night and is high up in the pre-dawn sky. Reddish Mars is up in the late night and morning eastern sky, located above Jupiter. Find out what else to look for in October’s night skies.
This is Anything But A Hail Mary
Hi Downlink reader! I’m Andy Weir, sci-fi author, NASA superfan (just look how stoked I am in that photo visiting Johnson Space Center!), and proud supporter of The Planetary Society.
I spend a lot of time thinking about space and dreaming about what’s possible. My writing — from “The Martian” to “Project Hail Mary” — is how I explore the Universe without ever leaving the atmosphere. It’s this passion that drives me to support real space science however I can. That’s why I support The Planetary Society.
Their members help defend NASA Science from budget cuts so we can search farther and deeper into space, like my characters. If you aren’t already with us, will you join me as a member of The Planetary Society today?
Wow of the Week
This image and its photographer, Evan McKay, won the 2026 Astrophotography Prize. It shows Cathedral Cove, New Zealand, in a multi-layer composition of 24 panels. The sky, which features the Milky Way and green airglow, was photographed first. Then the lower half of the image was photographed as the Moon was rising. Image credit: Evan McKay.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!