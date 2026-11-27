The Downlink • Nov 27, 2026
The reveal
Space Snapshot
The European Space Agency has released the first close-up images from its Hera mission, including this stunning view of the asteroids Didymos and Dimorphos. Four years ago, NASA’s DART spacecraft smashed into Dimorphos to test asteroid redirection methods. This picture shows the resulting crater on Dimorphos, which appears to stretch across almost the entire visible face of the asteroid. Hera will study the results of DART’s impact for the next several months. Image credit: ESA.
Fact Worth Sharing
Though not designed as a landing mission, Hera and the two cubesats it carries may all try to touch down on Dimorphos once they’ve accomplished their main science goals. If they do, the trio would collectively increase the asteroid's mass by about 0.00001%.
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From The Planetary Society
The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has arrived at Mercury. To mark the occasion, this week’s Planetary Radio looks back at the history of Mercury exploration. Hear from host Sarah Al-Ahmed as she speaks with Sean Solomon, former principal investigator of the MESSENGER mission, and Elsa Montagnon, former BepiColombo spacecraft operations manager. Pictured: An artist’s impression of BepiColombo at Mercury. Image credit: ESA.
Check out our space-lovers gift guide. If there’s a space fan in your life, this is your perfect guide for finding them something they’ll love — including gifts that support The Planetary Society’s mission to advance space science and exploration.
Voyager’s light-day celebration is over, but there’s more to come. A recording of our livestreamed event to celebrate NASA’s Voyager 1 reaching one light-day from Earth, which featured several members of the Voyager mission team, is now available on our website. Our next digital event is just around the corner, too: on Dec. 1, join The Planetary Society’s book club for a discussion with author Annalee Newitz on their sci-fi book “A Wall is Also a Road.” Not a member yet? Join today.
The Downlink team is taking some time off. Our staff is celebrating the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which means we didn’t include Mission Briefings in this week’s Downlink. We’ll be back with our usual Downlink content next week.
What's Up
This week, look for yellowish Saturn in the southern evening sky. Later in the night and toward the pre-dawn, find bright Jupiter and reddish Mars very near one another to the east. Venus also appears low in the east shortly before sunrise. Find out what to look forward to in December’s night skies.
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Wow of the Week
Hera’s dinosaur mascot has accompanied the mission throughout its journey as a sticker. This image, taken by Hera’s Spacecraft Monitoring Camera, shows the sticker’s location on a baffle that protects the probe’s laser altimeter from sunlight. When ESA held a contest to name the dinosaur, it garnered submissions such as “T-Ramisu” and “Chicxulub McChicxulubface” (Chicxulub is the name of the crater left by the giant impact that led to the extinction of Earth’s dinosaurs). The winning name was “Chicxu.” Image credit: ESA.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!