The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has arrived at Mercury. To mark the occasion, this week’s Planetary Radio looks back at the history of Mercury exploration. Hear from host Sarah Al-Ahmed as she speaks with Sean Solomon, former principal investigator of the MESSENGER mission, and Elsa Montagnon, former BepiColombo spacecraft operations manager. Pictured: An artist’s impression of BepiColombo at Mercury. Image credit: ESA.

Check out our space-lovers gift guide. If there’s a space fan in your life, this is your perfect guide for finding them something they’ll love — including gifts that support The Planetary Society’s mission to advance space science and exploration.

Voyager’s light-day celebration is over, but there’s more to come. A recording of our livestreamed event to celebrate NASA’s Voyager 1 reaching one light-day from Earth, which featured several members of the Voyager mission team, is now available on our website. Our next digital event is just around the corner, too: on Dec. 1, join The Planetary Society’s book club for a discussion with author Annalee Newitz on their sci-fi book “A Wall is Also a Road.” Not a member yet? Join today.

The Downlink team is taking some time off. Our staff is celebrating the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which means we didn’t include Mission Briefings in this week’s Downlink. We’ll be back with our usual Downlink content next week.