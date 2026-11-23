The 2026 space gift guide
Written by
The Planetary Society
November 23, 2026
If there’s a space fan in your life, we’ve got the perfect gift guide for finding them something they’ll love — including gifts that support The Planetary Society’s mission to advance space science and exploration.
For wearing your love of space on your sleeve
Earth Moves watches: Earth Moves watches show you the Moon’s current orbital position and corresponding state of Earth’s tides. Every watch purchase supports The Planetary Society’s mission.
Golden Record charm: A tiny tribute to the Voyager Golden Record to wear every day.
My Moon custom family charm bracelet: Each charm shows the phase of the Moon on a loved one’s birthday.
Planet hair pins: Wear the Solar System in your hair.
Planetary Society merchandise: Browse shirts, hats, patches, pins, posters, stickers, and more, and wear your support for our mission.
Conscious Step space exploration socks: Conscious Step makes sustainable products that support nonprofit partners. A percentage of every pair from this collection goes to The Planetary Society.
Felis Celestis cat pins: Celestial pins for anyone who loves cats as much as the Cosmos.
For work (and play)
LEGO NASA Artemis Space Launch System: Build the rocket that carried astronauts around the Moon in 2026.
“Project Hail Mary” Rocky desk buddy: An Eridian engineer to keep you company at work.
Astronomy star chart steel bottle: An 18-ounce insulated bottle wrapped in the night sky.
Constellation heat-changing mug: Pour in something hot and watch the constellations appear.
Space pencil set: Space-themed pencils for sketching, writing, or logging your stargazing sessions.
Planetary books: Shop our curated book lists on Bookshop.org, which supports independent bookstores. We receive 10% of every purchase made through our shop.
For the home and garden
Mova Jupiter globe: This globe turns on its own, powered by ambient light, with Jupiter’s cloud bands and Great Red Spot on full display.
Moon phase garden stepping stone: Trace the lunar cycle along a garden path, from new Moon to full Moon.
Celestron telescopes: Make your backyard a space exploration hub with your own telescope.
Solar System stained-glass sun catcher: Handmade stained glass that catches the Sun’s light and scatters color across the room.
For little explorers (and four-legged ones)
Heritage glow-in-the-dark space sheet set: These sheets bring out the night sky at lights-out.
Jellycat Munro Scottie Dog “Space”: A cuddly Scottie dog suited up for a mission.
NASA backpack sleeping bag: A sleeping bag that zips into a NASA backpack, ready for sleepovers or backyard star parties.
Sun and Moon teether: A sensory toy that soothes tiny gums — great for planting the seeds of space fandom early.
Planetary Academy membership: Made for young explorers, Planetary Academy brings space science to kids in a fun, approachable way.
Rise plushie: Bring home Rise, the plush mascot chosen as the zero-gravity indicator for NASA’s Artemis II mission.
Retro rocket cat collar: A rocket-print collar for cats and small dogs.
Deep space tennis balls: Launch these cosmic-print balls across the yard and watch your pup achieve escape velocity.
For those who already have everything
Planetary birthdays calendar: Celebrate birthdays the way other worlds would count them — a fun reminder that a year depends on which planet you call home.
Cosmic Echo: Write a personal message to send out into space, and receive a certificate to mark the moment.
Buy a brick: Leave a lasting mark with an engraved brick outside Planetary Society headquarters.
GalaxyBox subscription: Every two months, this subscription box delivers space accessories, merchandise, and memorabilia, plus an educational magazine that features The Planetary Society.
Travel adventures: Give the gift of a journey — eclipse expeditions, aurora borealis trips, and more space-themed adventures around the world with The Planetary Society’s travel partners.
The best gift of all
Planetary Society membership: Give someone the gift of making a positive impact on the future of space science and exploration by buying them a gift membership to The Planetary Society. They’ll join our mission to explore the worlds of our Solar System and beyond, find life beyond Earth, and defend our planet from asteroids.
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