Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan

The Planetary Society’s 2025 space gift guide

Written by The Planetary Society
November 26, 2025

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start thinking about great gifts for the space enthusiasts in your life — or for your own wishlist! With picks for all ages and budgets, these are The Planetary Society’s picks for 2025’s best space gifts.

DIY planet bath bomb kit
DIY planet bath bomb kit Image: KiwiCo

DIY planet bath bomb kit

Combining creativity, pampering, and science, this DIY kit has everything you need to make your own planet-shaped bath bombs. Learn about chemistry, make your own planetary creation, and then enjoy the results with a nice, spacey soak in the tub!

Custom star chart jewelry or poster
Custom star chart jewelry or poster Image: The Night Sky

Custom star chart jewelry or poster

Imagine freezing the stars exactly as they were on that unforgettable night — your first date, a new baby’s arrival, or any other milestone. The Night Sky lets you capture a moment in time forever with their jewelry and posters. Plug in any date, time, and location, and it generates a scientifically accurate star map, printed on museum-quality paper or etched into jewelry (sterling silver, gold, even glow-in-the-dark!).

Astronomy thermos
Astronomy thermos Image: Cognitive Surplus

Astronomy thermos

This space-themed stainless steel vacuum flask is perfect for stargazing nights — or showing off your love of space at school or the office. The thermos keeps drinks hot or cold, and features constellations, planets, and other celestial motifs.

Milky Way 3D LEGO set
Milky Way 3D LEGO set Image: LEGO

Milky Way 3D LEGO set

This LEGO set lets you build a three-dimensional model of the Milky Way. It’s a fun way to experience the complexity and beauty of our galaxy, and makes a great decor piece when completed. 

Moon phase clock
Moon phase clock Image: Uncommon Goods

Moon phase clock

This handcrafted wall clock tracks the lunar cycle, completing a rotation every 29.5 days. Its navy-blue face features wave motifs that hint at tides, reminding us of Earth’s connection to the Moon’s cycle. 

Space socks
Space socks Image: Conscious Step

Space socks

Conscious Step’s space-themed socks achieve two things at once: They show off your love of space, and they support The Planetary Society!

Millennium Falcon cufflinks
Millennium Falcon cufflinks Image: Cufflinks, Inc.

Millennium Falcon cufflinks

Channel your inner Han Solo with these blueprint-style Millennium Falcon cufflinks. Detailed like a technical schematic, they’re the perfect accessory for a Star Wars fan. 

Space stickers
Space stickers Image: Chop Shop

Space stickers 

The Planetary Society’s official online store features all kinds of goodies for space enthusiasts, including this fun sticker that reminds us of the importance of hunting for asteroids.

Carina Nebula silk scarf
Carina Nebula silk scarf Image: Vatican Observatory

Carina Nebula silk scarf

This isn’t just an accessory — it’s wearable space art. The Vatican Observatory collaborated with artist Jill Nichols to create a silk scarf featuring her painting “Phi,” inspired by the Carina Nebula. This is the perfect gift for someone who is as elegant as they are nerdy.

Space origami kit
Space origami kit Image: Tuttle Publishing

Space origami kit

Fold your own fleet of spaceships! This origami kit comes with paper and instructions to make various paper spacecraft — a hands-on gift perfect for kids, adults, or anyone who wants a relaxing and creative way to build their own mini space armada.

TPS logo hat
TPS logo hat Image: Chop Shop

A Planetary Society hat

Support our efforts to advance space exploration while looking stylish in this sleek Planetary Society logo hat. You can find an assortment of other space apparel in our online store.

Stargazing laser pointer
Stargazing laser pointer Image: Arbor Scientific

Stargazing laser pointer 

This high-powered green laser pointer is a great, practical gift for the stargazer in your life. It is ideal for pointing out stars, constellations, or planets during night sky tours — just be sure to use it safely and responsibly. 

Meteorite jewelry
Meteorite jewelry Image: Stardust

Meteorite jewelry 

This beautiful pendant is made from a slice of the Sericho meteorite, discovered in 2016 in Kenya. This particular meteorite is believed to be a pallasite, a rare type of stony meteorite thought to originate from the core-mantle boundary of an ancient asteroid. The pendant comes in a gift box with a certificate of authenticity and the story behind that piece of space rock.

Space book club
Space books

Books books books! 

For people who love space, a book that feeds their passion is always a great gift. Throughout 2025, The Planetary Society has featured over a dozen fantastic books that explore all facets of space exploration. From our monthly space book club picks to authors who joined us on Planetary Radio, these are the books we loved this year.  

Bill Nye and Planetary Society members at the Day of Action 2023
Bill Nye and Planetary Society members at the Day of Action 2023 Planetary Society members outside of NASA headquarters in Washington D.C. at The Planetary Society's Day of Action 2023.Image: The Planetary Society

Planetary Society membership

The ultimate gift for someone who loves space is the knowledge that they’re helping to advance exploration. You can purchase a gift membership to The Planetary Society for anyone in your life, which also gets them a t-shirt featuring some of the Solar System’s most intriguing worlds, access to our exclusive member community, and a subscription to The Planetary Report, our quarterly print magazine. For the space-loving kids in your life, consider a Planetary Academy membership, which is tailored specifically to young explorers ages 5-9. 

Support our core enterprises

Your gift today will go far to help us close out the year strong and keep up our momentum in 2026.

Donate