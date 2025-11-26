The Planetary Society’s 2025 space gift guide
Written by
The Planetary Society
November 26, 2025
As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start thinking about great gifts for the space enthusiasts in your life — or for your own wishlist! With picks for all ages and budgets, these are The Planetary Society’s picks for 2025’s best space gifts.
DIY planet bath bomb kit
Combining creativity, pampering, and science, this DIY kit has everything you need to make your own planet-shaped bath bombs. Learn about chemistry, make your own planetary creation, and then enjoy the results with a nice, spacey soak in the tub!
Custom star chart jewelry or poster
Imagine freezing the stars exactly as they were on that unforgettable night — your first date, a new baby’s arrival, or any other milestone. The Night Sky lets you capture a moment in time forever with their jewelry and posters. Plug in any date, time, and location, and it generates a scientifically accurate star map, printed on museum-quality paper or etched into jewelry (sterling silver, gold, even glow-in-the-dark!).
Astronomy thermos
This space-themed stainless steel vacuum flask is perfect for stargazing nights — or showing off your love of space at school or the office. The thermos keeps drinks hot or cold, and features constellations, planets, and other celestial motifs.
Milky Way 3D LEGO set
This LEGO set lets you build a three-dimensional model of the Milky Way. It’s a fun way to experience the complexity and beauty of our galaxy, and makes a great decor piece when completed.
Moon phase clock
This handcrafted wall clock tracks the lunar cycle, completing a rotation every 29.5 days. Its navy-blue face features wave motifs that hint at tides, reminding us of Earth’s connection to the Moon’s cycle.
Space socks
Conscious Step’s space-themed socks achieve two things at once: They show off your love of space, and they support The Planetary Society!
Millennium Falcon cufflinks
Channel your inner Han Solo with these blueprint-style Millennium Falcon cufflinks. Detailed like a technical schematic, they’re the perfect accessory for a Star Wars fan.
Space stickers
The Planetary Society’s official online store features all kinds of goodies for space enthusiasts, including this fun sticker that reminds us of the importance of hunting for asteroids.
Carina Nebula silk scarf
This isn’t just an accessory — it’s wearable space art. The Vatican Observatory collaborated with artist Jill Nichols to create a silk scarf featuring her painting “Phi,” inspired by the Carina Nebula. This is the perfect gift for someone who is as elegant as they are nerdy.
Space origami kit
Fold your own fleet of spaceships! This origami kit comes with paper and instructions to make various paper spacecraft — a hands-on gift perfect for kids, adults, or anyone who wants a relaxing and creative way to build their own mini space armada.
A Planetary Society hat
Support our efforts to advance space exploration while looking stylish in this sleek Planetary Society logo hat. You can find an assortment of other space apparel in our online store.
Stargazing laser pointer
This high-powered green laser pointer is a great, practical gift for the stargazer in your life. It is ideal for pointing out stars, constellations, or planets during night sky tours — just be sure to use it safely and responsibly.
Meteorite jewelry
This beautiful pendant is made from a slice of the Sericho meteorite, discovered in 2016 in Kenya. This particular meteorite is believed to be a pallasite, a rare type of stony meteorite thought to originate from the core-mantle boundary of an ancient asteroid. The pendant comes in a gift box with a certificate of authenticity and the story behind that piece of space rock.
Books books books!
For people who love space, a book that feeds their passion is always a great gift. Throughout 2025, The Planetary Society has featured over a dozen fantastic books that explore all facets of space exploration. From our monthly space book club picks to authors who joined us on Planetary Radio, these are the books we loved this year.
- “Wild Ride: A Spaceflight Adventure” and “Astronaut Hayley’s Brave Adventure” — Hayley Arceneaux
- “The Martians” — David Baron
- “The Size of Space” —- Bruce Betts
- “Project Solar Sail” — David Brin and Stephen W. Potts
- “The Secret Life of the Universe” — Nathalie Carbol
- “Ripples on the Cosmic Ocean: An Environmental History of Our Place in the Solar System” — Dagomar Degroot
- “Mars: Photographs from the NASA Archives” — Jim Green, Emily Lakdawalla, and Rob Manning
- “Orbital” — Samantha Harvey (with Nicole Stott)
- “Is Anyone Listening?” — Denise L. Herzing
- “Moons: The Mysteries and Marvels of our Solar System” – Kate Howells
- “111 Places in Space That You Must Not Miss” — Mark McCaughrean
- “A Quantum Life: My Unlikely Journey from the Street to the Stars” — Hakeem Oluseyi
- “Galileo's Daughter: A Historical Memoir of Science, Faith, and Love” — Dava Sobel
- “Project Hail Mary” — Andy Weir
- “Space Craze: America’s Enduring Fascination with Real and Imagined Spaceflight” — Margaret Weitekamp
- “The Overview Effect: Space Exploration and Human Evolution” — Frank White
- “Do Aliens Speak Physics?” — Daniel Whiteson and Andy Warner
Planetary Society membership
The ultimate gift for someone who loves space is the knowledge that they’re helping to advance exploration. You can purchase a gift membership to The Planetary Society for anyone in your life, which also gets them a t-shirt featuring some of the Solar System’s most intriguing worlds, access to our exclusive member community, and a subscription to The Planetary Report, our quarterly print magazine. For the space-loving kids in your life, consider a Planetary Academy membership, which is tailored specifically to young explorers ages 5-9.
