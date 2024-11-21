The best gifts for people who love space

For anyone who loves space, a gift can be a great way to support their interest while treating them to something they’ll love. Our 2024 holiday gift guide includes all kinds of gift ideas, from games to clothing to activities and more. As a bonus, several of these gift ideas won’t cost a penny!

Some of these items came to our attention through our online member community’s Space Bazaar, where members can advertise space-related products they create. The community is exclusive to Planetary Society members, so if you aren’t already a member, join today!

Games, toys, and models

If you loved NASA’s flying Mars explorer, this detailed, 3D-printed scale model is the perfect gift. With free-spinning rotor blades, this model showcases all the features that made this spacecraft so unique and successful.