SpaceX successfully caught its Starship megarocket. On Nov. 14, after reaching orbit and deploying a batch of Starlink satellites, the second stage of the megarocket returned to its launch tower and was caught by robotic arms. Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier explains the impact of this success and contrasts it with the recent failure of the more conventional Vulcan rocket. Image credit: SpaceX.

China may attempt to land on Callisto, a moon of Jupiter. The China National Space Administration has solicited proposals for instruments to fly on its Tianwen-4 probe, slated for launch around 2030, that include a lander targeting Callisto. The lander would carry an instrument to measure Callisto’s magnetic field and analyze the chemical makeup of its surface.

Hayabusa2 has changed targets mid-flight. The probe was on its way to rendezvous with the asteroid 1998 KY26 in 2030, but the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has now announced that it will instead fly by 2015 BM510 in 2028. The decision was made to ensure a successful flyby because the spacecraft, now in its extended mission after successfully returning samples from the asteroid Ryugu, has experienced faster-than-anticipated deterioration of its propulsion system.