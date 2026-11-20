The Downlink • Nov 20, 2026
Racing ahead and looking back
Space Snapshot
To celebrate NASA’s Voyager 1 mission reaching one light-day from Earth, The Planetary Society unveiled this new artwork by legendary space artist Don Davis. It depicts the milestone from Voyager 1’s perspective, with both the celestial environment and spacecraft represented with scientific accuracy. On this week’s episode of Planetary Radio, host Sarah Al-Ahmed showed the image to Voyager Project Scientist Linda Spilker as they both reflected on the mission’s legacy. Image credit: Don Davis.
Fact Worth Sharing
If you were actually taking in the view depicted in Don Davis’ painting, the side of the spacecraft facing away from the Sun would be too dark to see. Davis took the liberty of assuming a highly light-sensitive view — the equivalent of what a human eye about one meter (3.3 feet) across would see.
Mission Briefings
SpaceX successfully caught its Starship megarocket. On Nov. 14, after reaching orbit and deploying a batch of Starlink satellites, the second stage of the megarocket returned to its launch tower and was caught by robotic arms. Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier explains the impact of this success and contrasts it with the recent failure of the more conventional Vulcan rocket. Image credit: SpaceX.
China may attempt to land on Callisto, a moon of Jupiter. The China National Space Administration has solicited proposals for instruments to fly on its Tianwen-4 probe, slated for launch around 2030, that include a lander targeting Callisto. The lander would carry an instrument to measure Callisto’s magnetic field and analyze the chemical makeup of its surface.
Hayabusa2 has changed targets mid-flight. The probe was on its way to rendezvous with the asteroid 1998 KY26 in 2030, but the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has now announced that it will instead fly by 2015 BM510 in 2028. The decision was made to ensure a successful flyby because the spacecraft, now in its extended mission after successfully returning samples from the asteroid Ryugu, has experienced faster-than-anticipated deterioration of its propulsion system.
From The Planetary Society
Members of the U.S. Congress have proposed a bill to increase NASA’s science budget. The proposed budget, released by the Senate Appropriations Committee, calls for the first increase in NASA science funding in nearly five years. If passed, it would also reject proposed mission cancellations, direct NASA to draft announcements for new science mission opportunities, and fund both the Uranus Orbiter & Probe and the Habitable Worlds Observatory. Want to help push this bill to the finish line? Join us for our Day of Action from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Image credit: Jason Dixon for The Planetary Society.
See the impact you made in 2026. Our annual report outlines some of the incredible accomplishments the Society has made as a movement, including the advocacy work of our members, the scientific research we helped fund, and the millions we reached during major space events this past year.
We’ve partnered with a company that ties what you wear to meaningful missions. Conscious Step strives to give an ordinary purchase extraordinary purpose through sustainable production and support of amazing nonprofit partners. Its space exploration collection supports The Planetary Society by donating a portion of the profits from each sale. They just dropped two new designs to support our mission: “Celestial” and “Explore the Universe.”
What's Up
This week, look for yellowish Saturn in the southern evening sky. Later in the night and toward the pre-dawn, find bright Jupiter and reddish Mars very near one another to the east. Venus also appears low in the east shortly before sunrise. Find out what else to look for in November’s night skies.
Carl Sagan. Bill Nye. You.
The Planetary Society was co-founded by Carl Sagan to give you an essential role in space exploration. Not already a member? Join today! When you become a member, you join a global community of space advocates who make a critical difference in supporting a future full of space exploration. Join Chief Ambassador Bill Nye and become part of the world's most effective independent space advocacy nonprofit!
Wow of the Week
Astronaut Gene Cernan took this image of Taurus-Littrow, the Apollo 17 landing site, from the Lunar Module on Dec. 11, 1972. The Command and Service Module is visible in the center of the picture. The landing site is directly to the right of the CSM, among the small craters about halfway to the mountains. Image credit: NASA.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!