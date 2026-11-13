2026 Impact Report

More than 130 advocates met with Congress on the April 20 Day of Action

On April 20, Planetary Society members from 34 states and D.C. held 280 meetings with House and Senate offices to oppose the White House’s proposed 46% cut to NASA science. Days before the first House budget hearings, they urged Congress to fund NASA science at $9 billion and helped add four new members to the Planetary Science Caucus.

Members took action from home, too

Members didn’t have to travel to Washington, D.C., to make a difference. This year, Planetary Society supporters sent 13,431 messages and public comments to lawmakers and federal officials. They pushed Congress to pass a continuing resolution early in the year, then urged their representatives and senators to sign bipartisan letters calling for $9 billion for NASA science. Since April, 3,765 people have joined eight of our advocacy actions. Supporters also filed public comments opposing a White House proposal that would have let political appointees override scientific peer review in federal grantmaking. The proposal drew more than 160,000 comments in all, more than 95% of them opposed, and Congress later blocked the full rule changes through mid-December.

We trained the next generation of science advocates

Jack Kiraly brought advocacy training to scientists, students and space workers across the country. At the Astrobiology Science Conference (AbSciCon) in Madison, Wisconsin, he co-led a “Working with Congress” training with AGU that taught scientists how the legislative process shapes funding for space science and how to engage with their representatives. He also led trainings at Boise State University and the University of Maryland in College Park, and at the Planetary Science Institute’s retreat in Tucson, Arizona. Space workers took part too, with sessions for JPL Workers United in Pasadena, California, and the Goddard Family Alliance in Greenbelt, Maryland. AAAS Fellow Ari Koeppel led advocacy trainings for a Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS) group and for the Lunar and Planetary Institute’s summer interns.

Members are funding the next phase of a search for life project

With a 2023 STEP Grant, Dr. Jacob Buffo of Dartmouth College and his team made four expeditions to British Columbia’s hypersaline lakes. The lakes’ chemistry mirrors ancient Mars and the hidden oceans of Europa and Enceladus, and the team collected more than 400 samples. This fall, members began funding Phase 2: AI tools that could help future spacecraft spot the most promising places to search for life in real time, to be tested at Mono Lake and Great Salt Lake.