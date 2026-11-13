Legacies and impacts

NASA is converting a test Mars rover into a Moon mission. The agency announced it is moving ahead with the development of PROMISE, which will aim to launch in 2028 and explore the lunar south pole for 18 months. PROMISE will be built from the testbed rovers that were being used to troubleshoot problems with the Perseverance and Curiosity missions, in combination with copies of the science instruments on the agency’s VIPER rover, among other hardware. The Planetary Society previously determined that PROMISE was more expensive than implied by its original presentation as a cost-saving effort. Image credit: NASA.

Want to be an astronaut? Now’s your chance. NASA has opened a new round of applications for astronauts. Applications are due Dec. 3, and selections will be announced next year.

Voyager 1 is about to reach one light-day from Earth. On Nov. 18, the NASA spacecraft will become the first human-made object to hit this milestone. We’ll be celebrating with a livestream with leaders of the Voyager mission and science team in our online member community and on YouTube. Renowned space artist Don Davis, who was featured on this week’s episode of Planetary Radio, will also join us to reveal a new work commemorating this tremendous achievement.