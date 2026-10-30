Job opening: Community Organizer

The Planetary Society is the world's largest and most influential space interest organization. We are seeking an energetic, relationship-driven Community Organizer to help turn our community of space enthusiasts into a powerful, nationwide network of advocates for space science.

Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Jennifer Vaughn, The Planetary Society empowers the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education, outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Our members, from new space fans to longtime enthusiasts, fuel our core enterprises: exploring other worlds, searching for life beyond Earth, and defending our planet from asteroids and comets.

As part of our Space Policy and Advocacy team, the Community Organizer will establish and scale the Society's grassroots advocacy program. This position is currently funded for 12 months, with extension subject to continued external funding.

Our community includes 35,000 members and roughly 20,000 advocates who have taken civic action with us in the past two years, and we're looking for someone to help them do even more. We're looking for someone who loves building relationships, knows how to move people from interest to action, and is energized by organizing in communities across the country. You'll run our calls-to-action and letter-writing campaigns, support advocates in Washington, D.C., during Days of Action, and build the local infrastructure that keeps our network growing. Not sure if you meet every qualification? Please apply anyway.

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter to [email protected]. This recruitment will remain open until filled; however, you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as the application period may close at any time.

Essential Position Responsibilities

Local Organizing and Days of Action - 40%

Develop and carry out a strategy for local organizing by:

Building out the infrastructure our advocacy network needs to mobilize supporters across the U.S.;

Supporting advocacy activities on Days of Action, providing resources, training, and general support for advocates visiting district offices, attending rallies, and organizing events in their own communities;

Operationalizing a strategy to mobilize supporters across the country so local activity is consistent, supported, and repeatable.

Community Engagement and Network Growth - 35%

Build a community engagement plan that reaches beyond space enthusiasts who already self-select into advocacy.

Recruit and equip volunteers to represent The Planetary Society in their communities, such as tabling at local events.

Sustain and grow our network of space advocates so supporters stay engaged between campaigns.

Digital Advocacy and Rapid Response - 15%

Serve as the primary team member responsible for the following:

Support the Society's calls to action and online action center, keeping campaigns timely, clear, and easy to act on.

Plan and run letter-writing campaigns to Congress and other decision-makers.

Stay in regular communication with our professional community and supporter network about opportunities to advocate.

Launch groundswell actions that activate and grow our advocacy network based on decades of support for the scientific exploration of space.

General Support - 10%

Work primarily out of our Washington, D.C. office to help staff events and support regular operations.

Support the Programs department by performing other duties as required.

Participate in Space Policy and Advocacy team meetings and Programs department-wide meetings.

Qualifications, skills, education, and experience

Legal authorization to work in the U.S.

Recent, hands-on organizing experience: 2+ years working in a senior grassroots mobilization role on a campaign or in a similar field role within the last 3 years.

A track record running petition campaigns and grassroots mobilization, from first ask to turnout.

Strength in relational organizing, with the ability to build networks through one-on-one relationships and help volunteers become leaders.

Up-to-date knowledge of current organizing practices and digital advocacy tools, including VoterVoice, FiscalNote, or a comparable platform (or comfort learning one).

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to write clear, motivating action alerts, emails, and volunteer materials.

Ability to work independently across a distributed national network.

Interest in space science and exploration. A background in science or space is not required, but is a plus.

Work schedule: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, with occasional evening and weekend work around Days of Action, events, and key campaign moments.

Travel: Travel around the Washington, D.C. area as needed, with occasional travel

Location: Based full-time in Washington, D.C. at our headquarters

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, and effectiveness.

Physical Requirements

Must be able to communicate in writing.

Must be able to perform tasks from a computer for the majority of work hours.

Compensation

We offer a fun, supportive work environment, and many of us consider this to be our dream job. We work hard and are passionate about our organization while respecting and protecting our personal time.

Salary range: $85,000 to $95,000 annually, based on experience

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

403(b) retirement savings plan

12 holidays + 2 Floating Holidays, vacation, and sick leave

Group Term Life insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

The Planetary Society is an equal-opportunity employer. We prioritize diversity at all levels of our work. Job applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The Planetary Society will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with California’s Fair Chance Act.