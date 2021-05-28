Solar Plasma and Europan Magma

The future of space-based observatories is going to be exciting. Four new proposals for space-based telescopes are currently under review, competing for the top recommendation in the 2020 astronomy and astrophysics decadal survey. Astrophysicist Grant Tremblay joins this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about the four proposed missions that have collectively been named the New Great Observatories. Pictured: Logos for the proposed missions. Image credit: The New Great Observatories Coalition.

How often do dangerous asteroids come close to the Earth? Our new interactive infographic shows you every asteroid big enough to destroy a city that has passed or will pass closer than the Moon. When you see just how common these close calls are, it’s easy to understand why planetary defense is such a crucial effort.

Close calls don’t have to be scary. You can take action today to help make sure we’re never caught off guard by asteroids. Donate to our Shoemaker NEO Grant program to fund asteroid hunters who are finding and tracking potentially dangerous near-Earth asteroids. U.S. residents can also petition Congress and the White House to support NASA’s planetary defense efforts. If you live elsewhere, we encourage you to find the contact information for your government representative(s) and tell them about the importance of planetary defense and the steps that need to be taken by all nations of the world. With your help, we can defend our planet from the hazards of the cosmos.