Science to satisfy curiosity

Mars Sample Return is all about the science. The joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency will bring samples of rock, soil, and atmospheric gasses collected on Mars and bring them to Earth. The reason? To better understand Mars, search for signs of past or present life, and ultimately learn more about our place in space. Learn more about the science behind Mars Sample Return and why it’s worth getting those samples back to Earth. Plus, read the Scientific American op-ed by Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier, in which he argues for the value of the Mars Sample Return program. Pictured: NASA's Perseverance rover with one of the sample tubes it has collected and deposited for return to Earth. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.

The Planetary Science Caucus is back, thanks to your support. Following a two-year hiatus, the Congressional Planetary Science Caucus has officially been rechartered thanks to the leadership of The Planetary Society working in conjunction with Caucus co-chairs Representatives Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) and Judy Chu (D-California). Members of Congress are already joining the Caucus to rally in support of space science, research, and exploration.

Eris and Makemake are hot right now. Figuratively, because the two icy dwarf planets are hot topics in the space science world due to a recent discovery revealing evidence of hydrothermal or metamorphic activity in their interiors. And literally, as those interiors might be hotter than previously thought. Chris Glein, Lead Scientist at the Southwest Research Institute who made the discovery, joins this week’s Planetary Radio to explain.

One year and 10,000 members in, we’re celebrating our member community. Planetary Society members can enter a celebratory giveaway contest to win a signed photo of Bill Nye, a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, and more. Not a member yet? Join today to get access to our growing online community including special events like our monthly virtual book club. You can see an example of our latest book club meeting in this video recording from the Q&A with “Moon Rush” author Leonard David.