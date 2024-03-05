The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company unveil innovative mobile app for the total solar eclipse
For Immediate Release
March 05, 2024
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Pasadena, CA (March 5, 2024) — The Eclipse Company, in partnership with The Planetary Society, has released an innovative new mobile app to help viewers get the most out of the highly-anticipated total eclipse taking place on April 8, 2024.
The mobile app gives eclipse viewers in the United States real-time weather updates, detailed information about local eclipse events, and an intuitive countdown timer that helps viewers know when totality will begin so they can safely take off their eclipse glasses to view it.
Key Features
- Location planning: Discover communities within the eclipse's path, explore viewing sites, and see totality times and historical cloud cover data for the best chances of clear skies.
- Guided countdown: Receive audio and vibration countdowns leading up to totality, along with prompts for when it’s safe to remove your eclipse glasses. The notifications also let you know when eclipse phenomena are expected occur.
- Weather forecasts: Get up-to-date hourly cloud cover forecasts leading up to eclipse day to make informed viewing decisions.
- Community information: Subscribe to updates from official event partners, plan your itinerary with events and viewing sites, and explore local attractions.
Free vs. Pro
The Eclipse App offers these features at no cost:
- Explore communities, events, and local viewing sites
- Totality times and phenomena details at each location
- Historical cloud cover data
- Save locations for quick access
- Subscribe to partner bulletins
Upgrade to Pro to unlock:
- Guided Countdown for safe and immersive viewing
- Cloud Forecasts for the hour of totality
The app is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores.
“Experiencing totality is a life-changing event for many people. The splendor is incomparable to anything else. We wanted to build an app that brings clarity around such a spectacular event.
We give people exactly what they need — and only what they need — in an elegant and beautiful design. We’ve worked directly with communities to highlight events, parks, and viewing sites across the path. We really believe we have the best community data on the planet. We help you avoid cloudy skies and tell you when totality occurs exactly where you are. We’ve built an app that’s there when you need it and gets out of the way when it matters most. We think people are going to love it.”
—Stephen Watkins, co-founder of The Eclipse Company
“The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company have partnered on the Eclipse App to help people get in the path and witness the total solar eclipse of 2024. The next eclipse won’t sweep through these parts ‘til 2044. Download the app, and plan your day on April 8th. A total solar eclipse is an out-of-this-world experience — right here on Earth.”
—Bill Nye, CEO, The Planetary Society
Press Resources
Interviews with eclipse experts are available upon request. Please arrange with Danielle Gunn, chief communications officer, at [email protected].
About The Eclipse Company
Born out of the 2017 Great American Eclipse, The Eclipse Company exists to enable more people to witness total solar eclipses. We are a technology company building products to inspire pursuit of an orbital perspective here on Earth. To learn more, visit theeclipse.company.
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
###