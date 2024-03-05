Pasadena, CA (March 5, 2024) — The Eclipse Company, in partnership with The Planetary Society, has released an innovative new mobile app to help viewers get the most out of the highly-anticipated total eclipse taking place on April 8, 2024.

The mobile app gives eclipse viewers in the United States real-time weather updates, detailed information about local eclipse events, and an intuitive countdown timer that helps viewers know when totality will begin so they can safely take off their eclipse glasses to view it.

Key Features

Location planning: Discover communities within the eclipse's path, explore viewing sites, and see totality times and historical cloud cover data for the best chances of clear skies.

Discover communities within the eclipse's path, explore viewing sites, and see totality times and historical cloud cover data for the best chances of clear skies. Guided countdown: Receive audio and vibration countdowns leading up to totality, along with prompts for when it’s safe to remove your eclipse glasses. The notifications also let you know when eclipse phenomena are expected occur.

Receive audio and vibration countdowns leading up to totality, along with prompts for when it’s safe to remove your eclipse glasses. The notifications also let you know when eclipse phenomena are expected occur. Weather forecasts: Get up-to-date hourly cloud cover forecasts leading up to eclipse day to make informed viewing decisions.

Get up-to-date hourly cloud cover forecasts leading up to eclipse day to make informed viewing decisions. Community information: Subscribe to updates from official event partners, plan your itinerary with events and viewing sites, and explore local attractions.

Free vs. Pro

The Eclipse App offers these features at no cost:

Explore communities, events, and local viewing sites

Totality times and phenomena details at each location

Historical cloud cover data

Save locations for quick access

Subscribe to partner bulletins

Upgrade to Pro to unlock:

Guided Countdown for safe and immersive viewing

Cloud Forecasts for the hour of totality

The app is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

“Experiencing totality is a life-changing event for many people. The splendor is incomparable to anything else. We wanted to build an app that brings clarity around such a spectacular event.



We give people exactly what they need — and only what they need — in an elegant and beautiful design. We’ve worked directly with communities to highlight events, parks, and viewing sites across the path. We really believe we have the best community data on the planet. We help you avoid cloudy skies and tell you when totality occurs exactly where you are. We’ve built an app that’s there when you need it and gets out of the way when it matters most. We think people are going to love it.”



—Stephen Watkins, co-founder of The Eclipse Company

“The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company have partnered on the Eclipse App to help people get in the path and witness the total solar eclipse of 2024. The next eclipse won’t sweep through these parts ‘til 2044. Download the app, and plan your day on April 8th. A total solar eclipse is an out-of-this-world experience — right here on Earth.”



—Bill Nye, CEO, The Planetary Society