Out-of-this-world astronauts (literally)

NASA’s Orion spacecraft is on its way back to Earth from the Moon. This week the spacecraft completed a “return burn,” whizzing about 127 kilometers (79 miles) above the lunar surface before harnessing the Moon’s gravity and accelerating back to Earth. It is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Dec. 11.

NEO Surveyor is a go! The asteroid-hunting space telescope will launch in 2028. NASA made a formal cost and schedule commitment to launch within the next five years at a cost of $1.2 billion. This is a major turn in fortunes for this project, which has suffered from NASA-directed cuts. Launching NEO Surveyor is a major advocacy priority for The Planetary Society to ensure humanity is prepared for the next threat from a near-Earth object.

A megatsunami may have swept over portions of Mars after a massive asteroid hit the red planet. Using images and data from various spacecraft, a new study suggests that a wave nearly 80 stories tall may have been created by an ancient oceanic impact on Mars by a 10-kilometer-wide (6-mile-wide) impactor, similar in size to the one that caused the mass extinction of dinosaurs here on Earth.

Who’s got perseverance? Perhaps it’s a student you know. NASA’s "You've Got Perseverance!" opportunity is for students who have demonstrated perseverance in their academic pursuits. Teachers, educators, and community leaders are encouraged to nominate students. Selected students will receive a special message sent directly from the Perseverance rover on Mars!