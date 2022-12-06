All good things must come to an end. NASA’s ambitious Apollo program, which had kicked off just 11 years earlier, came to a close in December 1972 with Apollo 17. The mission was humanity’s sixth and final crewed Moon landing. By the time it launched, the Apollo program’s fate had already been sealed, as NASA turned its human spaceflight efforts to the Space Shuttle program. No humans have set foot upon the Moon since Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan boarded the Lunar Module to come home on Dec. 14, 1972.

Apollo 17 featured extensive science objectives and the iconic Lunar Roving Vehicle. Cernan explored the surface with Harrison Schmitt, who piloted the Lunar Module. A Ph.D.-wielding geologist, Schmitt was the first and only professional scientist to walk on the Moon. Although previous Apollo moonwalkers were trained as capable field geologists, Schmitt’s presence gave the crew extra flexibility in identifying which targets to study and sample. The crew was rounded out by Command Module Pilot Ron Evans, who remained in lunar orbit.