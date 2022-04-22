Our planet’s day in the sun

The Planetary Society intends to vigorously advocate for the priorities announced in the decadal survey. Read our official statement of support for its recommendations, including a mission to Uranus, the continued development of Mars Sample Return, the completion of the Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor space telescope mission and an Enceladus orbiter and lander. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SSI / Kevin M. Gill

Stars from across the Star Trek galaxy are lending their support to The Planetary Society. Among them are George Takei, Kate Mulgrew, Tim Russ, John de Lancie and Planetary Society board member Robert Picardo. Takei shared, “As you know, I have been very proud of my association with Star Trek… I want you to know about a very special organization called The Planetary Society. They are working to make the future that Star Trek represents a reality.”

How much junk is in Venus’s trunk? No really, how much junk is actually on Venus? And Titan and Mars for that matter? Let us take you on a tour of the space trash (or is it treasure?) in our solar system.

Yuri’s Night, the world’s biggest space party, returned in person for the first time in two years. Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan joined the Los Angeles celebration of humanity becoming a spacefaring species and chatted with Star Trek actors and certified space nerds Robert Picardo and Tim Russ, Virgin Galactic’s George Whitesides, the Yuri’s Night founders and many more.