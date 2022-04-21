Are we trashing space?

Space litter on Mars

If Titan is only lightly littered, that’s not true of the Red Planet.



“All landers on Mars have a parachute, but because the atmosphere is really thin, once it's on the surface, it stays where it is,” said Dr. Mark Paton, a research scientist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute studying how otherworldly winds can affect space junk. “There’s also a heat shield, but that’s jettisoned high above the surface so it lands far from the rover.”



The real worry is the Skycrane. Both the Curiosity (2012) and Perseverance (2021) rovers were lowered onto the Martian surface by this small spacecraft, which flies off to crash about 700 meters ( 2,300 feet) away.



“NASA is worried about the Skycrane because it carries some rocket fuel in its tanks,” said Paton. “When it crashes on Mars, some fuel gets released into the environment and possibly contaminates the soil.”

Space junk on Venus

Few worry about Venus landers, which most presume quickly melt into a puddle, but that’s not actually true.

“From 1970s Venera 7 onward, the cores of Venus landers were made using titanium to withstand 180 atmospheres and 450 degrees Celsius (840 degrees Fahrenheit), but titanium melts around 1,600 degrees Celsius (2900 degrees Fahrenheit),” said Alice Gorman, a space archaeologist at the Flinders University of South Australia’s Department of Archaeology.

Multiple Venus landers therefore still likely survive on Venus, as do the windows of the four probes deployed into the atmosphere during NASA’s Pioneer Venus mission in 1978, which were made using diamonds and sapphires.

“The rest may have decayed, but you could definitely go looking for jewels on the surface of Venus,” said Gorman.

What’s been left behind on the Moon?

There’s more treasure on the Moon, at least for a space archaeologist. There are hundreds of human-made objects there, from crashed spacecraft and lunar rovers to TV cameras and golf balls. There’s also almost 100 bags of human waste.

Gorman thinks that the trash-strewn Apollo landing sites on the Moon will one day come under threat of looting.

“People would pay huge sums of money for a piece of Apollo 11 — it will be some of the most collectible stuff ever,” she said. “So, when lunar surface activity ramps up, we’re going to have to protect these sites.”

That we already need heritage management guidelines for the Moon is a clue that space junk is a loose concept that seems only to refer to recently defunct things. It’s also a hugely subjective term.

“Litter is things that have been discarded — like confectionery wrappers in a national park — but that’s not true of anything in space, which has all been very carefully planned, and mostly, it’s for scientific purposes,” said Gorman. “We humans are as much a part of the solar system as anything else, and we’re creating new kinds of human landscapes."