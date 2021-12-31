Onward to 2022

JWST is officially on its way to L2. After much anticipation, the space observatory blasted off on Dec. 25 from Kourou, French Guiana. The launch went off without a hitch; JWST will spend the next 30 days making its way to its final destination — the Lagrange point known as L2. Experts say we can expect to see the telescope’s first images in about six months. It’ll be well worth the wait. Pictured: JWST floats away from the upper stage of its Ariane 5 rocket after launch. Image credit: Arianespace.

But the danger continues after liftoff: JWST is now unfolding its sunshield. On Dec. 28, NASA confirmed it had completed deploying JWST’s Forward and Aft Unitized Pallet Structures — two critical components of the telescope’s sunshield. For a step-by-step explanation of JWST’s next moves in deployment, check out this handy timeline from NASA.

Expedition 66 will close out the year with some botany. NASA flight engineers Mark Vande Hei and Kayla Barron are working on two space farming projects onboard the International Space Station. They will study how weightlessness impacts plant molecules as well as test the ability of cotton genotypes to regenerate in microgravity. Sounds like real-life Stardew Valley — in space, of course.