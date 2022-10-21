New wonders to behold

Space Snapshot

The Pillars of Creation are among the most iconic structures in the Cosmos. The towering pillars at the heart of the Eagle Nebula 6,500 light-years away are columns of gas and dust in which new stars are forming. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope took breathtaking images of them in 1995 and again in 2015, opening the eyes of countless people to the beauty of the Cosmos. NASA’s JWST mission has now released its own view of the Pillars of Creation in the near-infrared, peering through the dust to see the processes within. The image you see here is not just beautiful; it will also teach astronomers more about how stars form. Image credit: NASA et al.

