Moon-spying missions and a planetary evil twin

Juno has begun its observation of Io. The NASA mission, which has been studying Jupiter from orbit since 2016, has turned its sights to the innermost of Jupiter’s large moons. Over a series of flybys, the spacecraft will observe Io’s volcanoes, measuring how often they erupt, how bright and hot they are, their groupings, and the shapes of their lava flows. Pictured: An image from a March 1, 2023, flyby. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill.

The Juice spacecraft has deployed a previously stuck antenna. ESA’s mission to Jupiter’s icy moons was facing problems after the antenna on one of its instruments failed to deploy after its April launch. Mission engineers finally managed to deploy the antenna using another moving part on the spacecraft to dislodge a jammed pin.

Saturn’s rings may be younger than previously thought. New research using data from the Cassini spacecraft suggests that the giant planet’s iconic set of rings may have only formed less than 400 million years ago, over 4 billion years after the planet itself formed. The rings may also be short-lived in cosmic terms; the system of dust and small rocks circling the planet may only persist for another few hundred million years.