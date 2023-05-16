Why is Venus called Earth’s twin?

If you were asked which two planets were the twins of our Solar System, you’d probably pick Uranus and Neptune — two mysterious, blue ice giants in neighboring orbits around the Sun. But there’s another contending pair: Venus and Earth.

These two rocky worlds may at first glance appear very different, but Venus is often called Earth’s twin sister. With such apparent differences, what makes these planets twins?

Comparing Earth and Venus

Venus is shrouded in a thick carbon dioxide atmosphere with swirling clouds of sulfuric acid, making the planet look fuzzy and yellow from the outside, unlike our serene planet of blue, green, and white. The Venusian atmosphere also creates extremely different conditions from those we see on our planet. Whereas Earth is a watery oasis, Venus is too hot for liquid water to exist, with surface temperatures as high as 460 degrees Celsius (860 degrees Fahrenheit). That heat comes from the greenhouse effect caused by the atmosphere of Venus, which is so thick that it creates crushing pressure at the planet’s surface.

On a deeper level, Venus and Earth really are very similar. Venus is only slightly smaller than our planet, with a diameter that is about 95% that of Earth's. Venus also has a similar mass and density to Earth due to their comparable composition; both planets have a layered structure, with cores composed primarily of iron and nickel surrounded by rocky mantles rich in silicates and other minerals, with thin crusts on their exteriors.

Because of these similarities, planetary scientists also think that Venus and Earth formed at around the same time and from similar building blocks. In fact, for much of their early history Venus and Earth were likely much more similar than they are today.

