Mind-blowing space volcanoes

Volcanoes have immense destructive and creative power. Throughout the solar system, they’re responsible for reworking the surfaces of planets and moons, which, on Earth, can mean trouble. But they can also teach us about what lies beneath a world’s exterior, and they’re undeniably spectacular. Our new collection of images of some of our solar system’s mighty volcanoes will make you glad you live on a relatively calm volcanic planet. Pictured: Plumes coming from geysers on Saturn’s moon Enceladus, imaged by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Gordan Ugarkovic.

A million books worth of data are transmitted between Earth and spacecraft every day. Badri Younes, leader of NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program, oversees the whole process. Younes joins this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about how data transmission technologies are advancing as space gets busier, and how all this data is only really of value if it ends up teaching the public something new about space.

What’s it like to be tasked with defending the planet? Lindley Johnson joins this month’s Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to talk about his role as NASA's planetary defense coordination officer. His office oversees the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, launching later this month. Johnson talks about how DART represents a new era for the agency's Planetary Defense program after nearly 25 years of convincing policymakers, international partners, and even NASA that asteroid detection and deflection is an important use of taxpayer dollars.

Cast your vote! We want you to pick the Best of 2021: this year’s most exciting moments in space exploration, most jaw-dropping space images, funniest space memes, and more. Select your favorites and help us celebrate an eventful year in science and exploration.