Look and see

When it comes to JWST’s amazing images, it’s hard to pick favorites. Nevertheless, we went ahead and started a collection of our top picks from among the many stunning photos coming back from the newest space telescope. Included among them is this jaw-dropping view of Jupiter with its polar auroras. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt.

A huge telescope aboard a 747 aircraft made its last flight on Sept. 30. The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), which was a joint mission between NASA and the German Aerospace Center, made 921 flights over the course of its 12 years of operation, observing celestial magnetic fields, star-forming regions, comets, nebulae, and the center of our galaxy. Astronomer Margaret Meixner joined this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about the unique mission and the many things it taught us about the Universe.

Happy World Space Week! This annual, international celebration of all things space runs from Oct. 4-10 and this year focuses on the theme of “Space and Sustainability.” Learn more about the celebrations happening in person and online.

Thank you to everyone that supported the Planetary Academy Kickstarter campaign! While the successful campaign has ended, we plan to open up general enrollment in this new kids membership program later this year. Sign up for the waitlist here and we'll let you know when we’re ready to welcome the next class of Academy members.