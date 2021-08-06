Jaw-Dropping Jupiter

Perseverance continues preparations to collect its first sample. The NASA Mars rover scoured off a rock’s outer crust to give scientists a glimpse of what lies beneath (pictured). The samples Perseverance collects will eventually be returned to Earth by future missions. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Lucy arrived at its final destination on Earth. The NASA spacecraft is now at Kennedy Space Center preparing to blast off during a 23-day launch window that opens Oct. 16. Lucy will be the first spacecraft to visit a group of asteroids called Trojans that share Jupiter's orbit around the Sun. The mission will give us insights into the early days of our solar system.

The Government Accountability Office denied a protest by Blue Origin and Dynetics that argued NASA should choose a second company to build a Moon lander. The news means SpaceX’s Starship vehicle will for now be NASA’s sole choice to land humans on the Moon under the agency’s Artemis program. SpaceX is preparing for the first orbital flight test of Starship from its launch site near Boca Chica, Texas.