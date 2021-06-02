The Best Jupiter Pictures from NASA’s Juno Mission

Jupiter is a coffee-and-cream-covered swirl of secrets. Beneath its undulating cloud bands are stories we’re only beginning to understand.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been critical to solving these mysteries. For the last five years, the probe has been capturing stunning images of the gas giant using its JunoCam. Although Juno didn’t technically need the camera to accomplish its main science objectives, the mission’s team agreed it would be important for public outreach.

With the help of some talented image processors and citizen scientists, Juno has allowed us to see our solar system’s oldest planet in a completely new way.

As Juno prepares to embark on its extended mission, here are our favorite pictures from its journey so far:

