The Downlink • Nov 18, 2022
Gifts from above
Space Snapshot
JWST really is the gift that keeps on giving. The space telescope recently sent back this astonishing image of a cloud of material feeding the protostar within dark cloud L1527. In the background, you can see a multitude of distant galaxies. We’ve already enjoyed so many jaw-dropping images like this since JWST began operations in July, and this is just the beginning of its mission. Image credit: NASA et al.
Fact Worth Sharing
Carl Sagan called space exploration “the gift of Apollo.” Although the Apollo program started because of the Cold War, it inspired people around the world and paved the way for the future of peaceful, scientific exploration of the Cosmos.
Mission Briefings
NASA’s Orion capsule has reached the Moon. The uncrewed spacecraft, which launched as part of the Artemis I mission, swooped just 130 kilometers (80 miles) above the lunar surface on Nov. 21, adjusting its trajectory to settle into lunar orbit. While there, it took this striking image of the Earth peeking out from behind the Moon. The capsule will remain in a distant retrograde orbit until early December, when it will set off for a return to Earth. Image credit: NASA.
JWST has uncovered more details about exoplanet WASP-39b’s atmosphere. The JWST Transiting Exoplanet team used the space telescope to observe the gas giant exoplanet, which is about 700 light-years from Earth, and identified atoms and molecules in its atmosphere. This included the first unequivocal detection of carbon dioxide in an exoplanet atmosphere.
A new Japanese commercial lunar lander is almost ready for launch. The ispace HAKUTO-R M1 lander is expected to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than Nov. 28. The mission will carry several payloads to the far north of the Moon, including scientific payloads for the United Arab Emirates-based Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Japanese space agency JAXA, as well as commercial payloads from companies in Japan and Canada.
From The Planetary Society
Follow Mat Kaplan on a special tour that’s been on his wish list for a long time. On this week’s Planetary Radio, host Mat Kaplan takes a tour of the Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab at the University of Arizona, where the extraordinary, huge, and perfect mirrors that we use in giant telescopes are built. This visit has been on Mat’s bucket list for much of his career, and — as you’ll discover — for good reason.
What's Up
Jupiter shines bright in the evening southern sky (or in the north if you’re in the southern hemisphere), with yellowish Saturn farther to the west. Mars is reddish and extremely bright, located within the winter hexagon: six bright stars that form a hexagon over a big part of the eastern sky, including Rigel, Aldebaran, Capella, Pollux, Procyon, and Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. You can see a diagram of the winter hexagon in our guide to November’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Space has countless gifts to give us in the form of beautiful sights, if we take the time to look. This image of the Pleiades star cluster (M45) and its surrounding nebula was taken by Planetary Society member Blake Estes and Dr. Christian Sasse. This visible-light image took over 11 hours of exposure time to bring out the faint clouds of gas and dust that birthed the hot, young stars at the cluster's core. Image credit: Christian Sasse/Blake Estes.
