Eclipses: It’s All About Perspective

NASA is sending two missions to Venus. Administrator Bill Nelson announced two new missions selected for NASA’s Discovery program, both heading to Venus. DAVINCI+ will analyze Venus’ atmosphere to understand how it formed and evolved, and will determine whether the planet ever had an ocean. VERITAS will map Venus’ surface to determine the planet’s geologic history and understand why it developed so differently than Earth. These will be NASA’s first dedicated missions to Venus in more than three decades. Pictured: Venus imaged by NASA’s Mariner 10 flyby mission in 1974. Image credit: NASA/JPL/Mattias Malmer.

The White House proposed $24.8 billion for NASA next year—an almost 7% jump. The fiscal year 2022 budget request supports many of The Planetary Society’s top priorities, including a Mars Sample Return mission, the NEO Surveyor planetary defense spacecraft, and the Artemis program to return astronauts to the Moon.

Canada has its sights set on the Moon as well. In line with The Planetary Society’s recommendations, the Canadian Space Agency has announced a series of new investments in space science and exploration, including a lunar rover mission in partnership with NASA. The rover will have at least two science instruments and will aim to survive the extreme cold and darkness of a lunar night, which lasts about 14 Earth days. The lunar night’s conditions will pose challenges for future missions in the Artemis program, in which Canada is a partner.

China’s Tianzhou-2 spacecraft successfully docked with the Tianhe space station, delivering fuel and supplies for future astronauts. This is the second of 11 missions China will launch in order to build its multi-module space station in low-Earth orbit. China expects to complete its space station sometime in 2022, after which it’ll function for about 10 years.

NASA’s Ingenuity completed its sixth flight despite a hectic hiccup. On May 22, the Mars helicopter experienced an imaging glitch that caused its automated flight system to become confused. Ingenuity began to make large, unusual oscillations as a result. In spite of the mishap, Ingenuity was able to land itself safely back on the ground, touching down about 5 meters (roughly 16 feet) from its planned destination.