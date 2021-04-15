Tianhe, the Core of the Chinese Space Station

How Tianhe Works

Tianhe is rumored to launch on 29 April 2021. The 24-ton space station will blast off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the Chinese island of Hainan aboard a Long March 5B rocket.

Tianhe will likely get its first visitor just a few weeks after it arrives at its destination. In May 2021, China is expected to launch the uncrewed Tianzhou-2 spacecraft, which will supply Tianhe with fuel and astronaut supplies for later missions.

The Tianhe core module is just one component of the Chinese space station, albeit a critical one. China plans to launch 11 missions between 2021 and 2022 in order to complete its 73-ton space station. Chinese astronauts have already begun training for crewed missions to Tianhe, but firm dates for those missions haven’t been set.

