Cloudy skies, smooth sailing

LightSail wins the 2024 Gizmodo Science Fair. Gizmodo named The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 a winner of this year’s Science Fair, placing the mission alongside other medalists including NASA, The SETI Institute, and the OSIRIS-REx sample curation team. Gizmodo cited LightSail’s impressive achievements, scientific legacy, and technological challenge. Image credit: The Planetary Society

The Hera mission is set to launch in two weeks. Our new guide explains what’s in store for the ESA spacecraft — from outbound trip to possible landing finale — and outlines how Hera will help advance planetary defense. The mission is expected to yield new insights into asteroids and the history of the Solar System, too.

Searching for life with probes and…Martian mines? With NASA’s Europa Clipper set to launch next month, we broke down what signs of life, if any, the spacecraft could possibly discover. At the same time, this week’s Planetary Radio delved into more futuristic life-finding technology: an add-on to Martian mining operations that would search for life in extracted water. This idea is one of many featured in this episode’s coverage of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts symposium. You can also watch a recording of a live event The Planetary Society hosted at the Symposium.

NASA’s budget is hanging in the balance. Our status update explores what might be in store for NASA as the U.S. government weighs several bills that could shape the space agency’s future. While one proposal would generally fund more NASA science, neither fully reverse the concerning shortfall now underway.

Editor’s note: Due to upgrades on our end, the Downlink did not make it into inboxes last week, but was still published online. You can also find the Downlink from two weeks ago here.