The Downlink • Sep 20, 2024
Spacecraft, what do your robot eyes see?
Space Snapshot
Curiosity sees Mars in many different ways. One of them is seen in this image, from the rover’s ChemCam instrument that sits atop Curiosity’s mast. ChemCam doesn’t just look around; it measures the chemistry of Mars rocks from afar. It does this by using a laser to vaporize materials, then analyzing their elemental composition using a spectrograph. The above image was taken using the instrument’s remote micro-imager, capturing images of the area the laser will target. ChemCam recently took its millionth image of the red planet. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
Fact Worth Sharing
When the Curiosity rover arrived at Mars, its 17 cameras broke the record for most cameras on a single NASA planetary mission. That was until Perseverance entered the scene, with 23 cameras on board.
Mission Briefings
Sometimes we see things from orbit that we can’t explain right away. Until recently, scientists weren’t sure what caused the spider-like formations seen on Mars’ southern hemisphere by spacecraft like the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Now, NASA scientists have been able to create similar patterns by recreating processes involving carbon dioxide ice, which occurs naturally on Mars. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona.
There were a record number of people in space last week. A total of 19 people were in Earth orbit between Sept. 11 and 15. This included 12 people on the International Space Station, three Chinese taikonauts on China’s Tiangong-3 space station, and four private astronauts on the Polaris Dawn mission.
NASA is evaluating proposals to keep the VIPER lunar mission alive. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover was abruptly canceled in July despite being fully built. NASA cited budget issues as the reason for the cancellation but is now reviewing proposals from companies and international partners to take over the program.
Earth is going to get a new mini-moon, but only temporarily. Observations of the recently discovered near-Earth asteroid 2024 PT5 suggest that its horseshoe-shaped orbit around the Sun will take it close enough to Earth to be captured by our gravity on Sept. 29, making it a mini-moon. It won’t enter into orbit around Earth, though, and will leave our gravitational pull on Nov. 25.
Earth may once have had a ring. Researchers examining the locations of impact craters from a period of intense bombardment 466 million years ago have found an unexpected clustering of craters in areas that would have been near the equator at the time, prior to the continents shifting to their current locations. The researchers suggest that the impactors may have come from a debris ring that could have formed around Earth following the break-up of an asteroid during a near-miss encounter.
From The Planetary Society
Europa Clipper is going to see the icy moon like never before. The NASA mission, which is due to launch as early as Oct. 10, will arrive at the Jupiter system in 2030 and begin its flybys of Europa, the closest of which will take it as low as 25 kilometers (16 miles) above the surface. Learn more about what to expect from the mission and its upcoming launch. Pictured: One of the closest views we’ve had of Europa’s surface, taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft at a distance of about 412 kilometers (256 miles). Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI.
The future of space exploration is always exciting. NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program is where possible visions for that future are explored. The program funds research and technology development projects that push the boundaries of what might be possible. This week’s Planetary Radio features interviews with project leads at the recent NIAC Symposium. You can also watch a recording of a live event The Planetary Society hosted at the Symposium, covering an array of fascinating ideas.
Members, we’re making some changes to our web services! The Planetary Society is in the process of upgrading our online services systems, which impacts members’ access to the Account Center and the Digital Member Community. If you are a member, visit our updated FAQ page to learn more and ensure you can log into everything you need.
What's Up
The Moon will be cozying up to some planets this week, appearing near Jupiter on Sept. 23 and near Mars on Sept. 25, both in the east in the middle of the night. Saturn shines bright from around dusk until around dawn, crossing the night sky from east to west. Find out what else to look for in September’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Who’s got more cameras, Perseverance or this astronaut? Don Pettit is a NASA astronaut who is now on his third stay aboard the International Space Station, having completed one Space Shuttle mission as well. He shared this photo to Reddit last year. “The International Space Station has many cameras, traditionally Nikon, for astronauts to use,” said Pettit in his post, “and I left no shutter unturned. I view it as my obligation to document the work done from the ISS, as other photographers once documented pioneering missions to new frontiers. This photo shows me with the usual suspects. How many cameras can you count?” Image credit: NASA.
