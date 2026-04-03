The Downlink • Apr 03, 2026
Big Moon mission, little space rocks
Space Snapshot
We have liftoff! At 6:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1, NASA’s Artemis II mission launched from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, sending four astronauts on a 10-day voyage around the Moon and back. The flight is humanity’s first crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years. Follow our mission page for more updates throughout the flight. Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky.
Fact Worth Sharing
Artemis II will take its crew farther than humankind has ever traveled from our home planet: over 400,000 kilometers (252,000 miles).
Mission Briefings
There were an unusually high number of meteor reports in March. Reports of fireballs in the sky and meteorites hitting buildings were all over the news last month. The American Meteor Society, which collects data on meteor reports and observations, provided an analysis of this unusual pattern. Pictured: Maps showing 2026 fireball events in North America and Europe with 25+ witness reports and valid trajectory solutions. Marker size corresponds to witness count. Image credit: The American Meteor Society.
Perseverance radar data show signs of a buried river delta under Jezero Crater. The Mars rover’s RIMFAX (the Radar Imager for Mars’ Subsurface Experiment) instrument has been peering beneath the planet’s surface as Perseverance traverses Jezero Crater. Recent analysis of its data shows an ancient river delta buried 24 meters (80 feet) beneath, potentially suggesting that Mars had liquid surface water even earlier in its history than previously known.
You can help conduct lunar science with Artemis II. During their flyby, the Artemis II astronauts will be observing the Moon’s dark hemisphere to try and see impact flashes — the bright spots of light that are caused by meteoroids striking the lunar surface and vaporizing. The “Impact Flash!” project invites amateur observers with telescopes to help out by excluding false positives caused by cosmic rays or other optical phenomena. Learn more and sign up to help with the project.
From The Planetary Society
Comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) is heading for the Sun. Nicknamed a “sungrazer,” this comet is on a path that will bring it within 162,000 kilometers (100,000 miles) of the solar surface on April 4. If it survives that encounter, it could become one of the most spectacular comets in decades. It was discovered by Planetary Society Shoemaker Near-Earth Object Grant winner Alain Maury and his colleagues Georges Attard, Daniel Parrott, and Florian Signoret, whose initials give the name of their survey and the comet: MAPS. Maury joins this week’s Planetary Radio to chat about how his team makes discoveries like this. Plus, hear from Lisa Carnell, Director of NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences Division, about AVATAR, the experiment flying organ chips grown from astronaut cells on Artemis II. Pictured: Comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) photographed on March 12, 2026, by Gerald Rhemann in Namibia. Image credit: Gerald Rhemann.
Space Advocate Update
The President’s Budget Request (PBR) is expected as soon as today. Also known as the "skinny budget," the initial budget document communicates the executive branch’s top-level fiscal priorities to Congress, which is then charged with accepting, rejecting, or iterating on the proposal. Check out our Save NASA Science action center for news on the PBR and how you can take action to support NASA funding. Planetary Society members can also join a special policy briefing on Monday, April 6, where The Planetary Society's Space Policy and Advocacy team will go over everything we know about the PBR. Not yet a member? Join today.
Tell your Senators to fund NASA Science in FY2027. In March, a bipartisan group of more than 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed an appropriations request letter urging Congress to fund NASA's Science Mission Directorate at $9 billion in fiscal year 2027 (higher than the $7.25 billion allocated in FY26). Now, it's the Senate's turn to act. Senator Mark Kelly is leading the effort in the Senate. Use this form to contact your Senators to encourage them to sign the congressional funding request for NASA Science in Fiscal Year 2027.
Make a gift to power our advocacy efforts at times like this when it matters most! Last year’s Save NASA Science campaign proved what we can accomplish together. This year, our work is far from over. We must be ready for the next challenge. We need your support today to make our continued advocacy work as powerful as possible. Make a gift today to support this important work.
Get the view of a lifetime
Want to boost your chances of experiencing one of the clearest night skies on Earth? For a limited time, one lucky Planetary Society supporter will receive 650 extra entries toward the grand prize of a stargazing experience at Hawai’i’s Mauna Kea (a $500 value). More entries = better odds. Enter by April 15 using code BOOST30, and you’ll be in the running.
What's Up
Super bright Venus dominates the early evening western sky, and very bright Jupiter shines up high in the west in the early evening. Plus, cross your fingers that comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) survives its pass by the Sun on April 4 — it could be bright enough to see with just your eyes in the following days. Learn more in our guide to April’s night skies.
Help save space missions. Join today!
If you are not already a member, we need your help! Funding for space science is not guaranteed. It requires the voice of passionate advocates like YOU.
NASA funding must grow, not shrink, if the agency is to succeed in landing astronauts on the Moon, exploring the Solar System, and seeking out life beyond Earth.
We must prevent future budget cuts. When you become a member of The Planetary Society, you join the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy nonprofit. Will you join us and support a future full of space exploration?
Wow of the Week
Artemis II launched on April 1, keeping NASA too busy for any April Fools shenanigans. But astronauts do have a history of pranks. In February 2016, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly donned a gorilla suit and then popped out at British astronaut Tim Peake, chasing him through the International Space Station in zero gravity. Image credit: NASA.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!