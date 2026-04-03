Big Moon mission, little space rocks

The President’s Budget Request (PBR) is expected as soon as today. Also known as the "skinny budget," the initial budget document communicates the executive branch’s top-level fiscal priorities to Congress, which is then charged with accepting, rejecting, or iterating on the proposal. Check out our Save NASA Science action center for news on the PBR and how you can take action to support NASA funding. Planetary Society members can also join a special policy briefing on Monday, April 6, where The Planetary Society's Space Policy and Advocacy team will go over everything we know about the PBR. Not yet a member? Join today.

Tell your Senators to fund NASA Science in FY2027. In March, a bipartisan group of more than 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed an appropriations request letter urging Congress to fund NASA's Science Mission Directorate at $9 billion in fiscal year 2027 (higher than the $7.25 billion allocated in FY26). Now, it's the Senate's turn to act. Senator Mark Kelly is leading the effort in the Senate. Use this form to contact your Senators to encourage them to sign the congressional funding request for NASA Science in Fiscal Year 2027.

Make a gift to power our advocacy efforts at times like this when it matters most! Last year’s Save NASA Science campaign proved what we can accomplish together. This year, our work is far from over. We must be ready for the next challenge. We need your support today to make our continued advocacy work as powerful as possible. Make a gift today to support this important work.