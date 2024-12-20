Are we there yet?

Get ready for another great year in space! Get your calendars out now and start filling in dates, because there’s a lot to look forward to in 2025. Our calendar of space events lists everything coming up in the next year, from celestial spectacles like eclipses and meteor showers to exploration milestones like launches and flybys. Pictured: Saturn’s rings will appear edge-on like this from March to November of 2025. Image credit: Erich Karkoschka/University of Arizona/NASA/ESA.

Mars spiders and space policy myths — the latest on Planetary Radio. If “Mars spiders” sound intriguing to you, listen to this week’s episode of Planetary Radio to learn all about the strange Martian features and how they form. Plus, catch the latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to hear a discussion about whether the concept of presidential leadership in space policy is all just a myth.

The Congressional Planetary Science Caucus has spoken up for space. As part of the fiscal year 2025 budget negotiations, 22 Members of Congress signed a bipartisan letter supporting a higher topline budget for NASA and addressing the challenges the agency is facing. The Planetary Science Caucus is an informal group that unites Members of Congress who support space science, research, and exploration, and was rechartered this year with the support of The Planetary Society. If you want to take your own action as a space advocate, sign up for our annual Day of Action, taking place in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2025.

Coming up in the Planetary Society book club. On Jan. 7, book club members can join a live virtual Q&A with David Brin and Stephen Potts, the editors of “Project Solar Sail.” Then, in January book club members will be reading “Is Anyone Listening?” by Denise L. Herzing, a book about dolphin communication and how it connects to groundbreaking work on animal languages. We’ll explore what the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) can learn from all of this. All of this is available to Planetary Society members in our digital member community. Not yet a member? Join today.

In 2024, we rallied our members to protect NASA science missions, provided grants to researchers at the cutting edge of space science and technology, launched a book series to teach kids about space, educated Congress about the value of Venus and Moon research, and so much more.

