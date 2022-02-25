An ice giant and its dwarf companion

It’s been five years since NASA announced the discovery of the TRAPPIST-1 system. On February 22, 2017, the space agency reported on a red dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1 that appeared to host seven Earth-size, rocky worlds. It’s since been speculated that one or more of the TRAPPIST-1 worlds could be hospitable to life, making them the perfect targets for JWST, which will peer into their atmospheres. Pictured: An artist’s depiction of the TRAPPIST-1 System, with the Earth Similarity Index (ESI) for each planet. The closer to 1 an ESI is, the more similar that planet is to Earth. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / F. Marchis.

SpaceX launched 46 new Starlink satellites after a solar storm destroyed around 40 of the internet satellites. On February 21, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully deployed the new batch of satellites, placing them at a higher altitude than the previous bunch. The space manufacturer plans to send more satellites into orbit on or after February 25.