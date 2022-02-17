Return to Neptune? The plans to send an orbiter to the elusive planet

The science case for a return to Neptune

Of all the planets in the solar system, we know the least about Uranus and Neptune.

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft conducted flybys of Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989. It gave us our first and only close-up, discovered six new moons and four rings around Neptune, found a “Great Dark Spot” storm in its blue methane gas atmosphere and saw hints of an underground ocean on its largest moon Triton. Voyager 2’s flyby of Triton was its final act before spinning off into deep space.

No spacecraft has been very close to Neptune since, but the science case for a new mission is mounting. In January 2019, Triton was identified as the highest priority candidate in a paper called “The NASA Roadmap to Ocean Worlds.” Neptune also happens to have the same radius as many of the exoplanets that astronomers are finding elsewhere in the cosmos.

Battle of the ice giants

Many are expecting the Decadal Survey to recommend only a Flagship mission to collect the rock samples now being collected on Mars by the Perseverance rover, but that could be delayed to allow a time-sensitive launch to an ice giant.

Given that there’s also a proposal to send an orbiter to Uranus, why might Neptune be the better target for a big mission?

“One of the problems we have as a community is that we have two ice giants,” said Abigail Rymer, Program Officer at NASA and Principal Investigator for Neptune Odyssey. “We don’t want to choose one and we need to go to both, but the main reason to go to Neptune now is that the plumes observed by Voyager 2 on Triton are in sunlight at the moment at its south pole. That south pole goes into darkness in 2049, but some of the major plumes are still in sunlight into 2060 — so it’s a nice big, wide-open window.”

Triton also helps Neptune’s case.

“Triton breaks the tie between Uranus and Neptune in terms of scientific interest because it’s the only major moon in our solar system that's in a retrograde orbit,” said Dr. Kunio Sayanagi, Associate Professor at Hampton University, who worked on the Neptune Odyssey white paper.

Its orbit makes it almost certain that Triton is a captured Kuiper Belt object in the same size class as the dwarf planet Pluto. Meanwhile, tidal forces are believed to create a deep ocean underneath its surface.

“One of the main reasons for going to Neptune and Triton rather than Uranus is that we get an ice giant and a Pluto-like Kuiper Belt object in one fell swoop,” says Rymer.