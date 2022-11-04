A year in review and a reddish hue

Headlines are abuzz with news of a “planet-killer” asteroid, but it’s not headed our way. The asteroid, named 2022 AP7, orbits the Sun on a path that crosses Earth’s orbit, but calculations show it won’t impact the Earth anytime in the next 1,000 years. At 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) in diameter, this is one of the largest near-Earth asteroids ever detected and would wreak planet-wide havoc if it were to hit the Earth. Most asteroids this size have been found, but ones like 2022 AP7 with orbits that go closer to the Sun than Earth are hard to spot because of the Sun’s glare. Pictured: An artist's impression of 2022 AP7. Image credit: NSF.

Traces of an ancient ocean may have been discovered on Mars. Using data collected by NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor, researchers have found evidence of a shoreline and an accumulation of sediment that are consistent with creation by a large ocean, likely covering hundreds of thousands of square kilometers. This research adds evidence to a longstanding debate about whether Mars had an ocean in its northern hemisphere.

NASA is part of the fight against cancer. Research on radiation conducted on the International Space Station is being applied to the effort to cut the United States’ cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years, a goal of the White House’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative.